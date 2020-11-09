Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama LSU Odds, Opening Lines

November 09, 2020

There’s a new No. 1 heading into Week 11 of the college football season, but this week’s schedule is void of a single ranked matchup, despite the early attention on Alabama LSU odds.

Taking over the top spot on the Top 25 is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Their first games as the No. 1 team in the nation is on the road against defending national champion LSU.

And what a difference a year makes – last year this line would have been tight. Today, Alabama opened as 24-point road favorites with a whopping OVER UNDER of 74.5. Watch for both to move this week. See the matchup report.

[ See live college football odds on every game, along with statistical betting breakdowns – find the / as well ] 

Biggest NCAA opening lines

The largest spread on the board when the lines were set this week was in the Western Carolina at Liberty matchup. Liberty, which is ranked No. 22 in the nation, opened as a 32.5-point favorite. Liberty has won nine straight games with a 7-2 record against the spread.

There were six teams listed as at least 20-point favorites when the line were set this week. They included Marshall, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Central Florida, Charlotte and Arkansas State.

The highest profile from that half dozen is of course Ohio State, who climbed up to third on the Top 25 this week. This week Ohio State opened as a 25.5-point road favorite versus Maryland. As a road favorite Ohio State has won eight in a row with a 6-2 ATS record.

Marshall are big favorites again this week, listed as a 24-point home favorite against Middle Tennessee. Marshall is 6-0 this season and started out the season with four straight wins ATS, but they’ve dropped their last two games ATS while facing large spreads.

The rest of the large spreads on the open lines include, East Carolina at Cincinnati (-25.5), Temple at Central Florida (-28.5), Gardner-Webb at Charlotte (-29.5), and Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State (-20.5).

Upcoming Games

Nov 10th, 7:00 PM

Akron +26 -110

Ohio -26 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 10th, 7:30 PM

Kent State -20.5 -110

Bowling Green +20.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 10th, 8:00 PM

Miami-OH +9.5 -110

Buffalo -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 11th, 7:00 PM

Eastern Michigan +8.5 -110

Ball State -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 11th, 8:00 PM

Central Michigan -7.5 -110

NIU +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 11th, 8:00 PM

Toledo +2.5 -110

Western Michigan -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 8:00 PM

Colorado State +13 -110

Boise State -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 7:00 PM

Florida Atlantic -9 -110

Florida International (FIU) +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 7:00 PM

Iowa -3.5 -115

Minnesota +3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 7:30 PM

East Carolina +27 -113

Cincinnati (7) -27 -113

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Georgia (12) -13.5 -110

Missouri +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Vanderbilt +17 -110

Kentucky -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

TCU +3 -110

West Virginia -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Miami-FL (9) +2.5 -110

Virginia Tech -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Illinois +6 -110

Rutgers -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Indiana (10) -7.5 -110

Michigan State +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Penn State -3 -105

Nebraska +3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Middle Tennessee +23.5 -110

Marshall (16) -23.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Army +5.5 -110

Tulane -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Western Carolina +33 -110

Liberty (22) -33 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Coastal Carolina (15) -8 -110

Troy +8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Wake Forest +13 -110

North Carolina -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Gardner-Webb +30.5 -110

Charlotte -30.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 2:00 PM

South Alabama +15.5 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette (25) -15.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 2:30 PM

Fresno State -11 -110

Utah State +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 2:30 PM

Georgia State +16 -110

Appalachian State -16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:00 PM

North Texas +14 -110

UAB -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:00 PM

UTEP +6 -110

UTSA -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:00 PM

USF +14 -110

Houston -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +20 -110

Arkansas State -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

USC (20) -14 -110

Arizona +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Colorado +7.5 -110

Stanford -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Louisville +3 -110

Virginia -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Ohio State (3) -27 -110

Maryland +27 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Rice -1 -110

LA Tech +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Southern Miss +6.5 -110

WKU -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Memphis -9 -110

Navy +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Texas State +10 -110

Georgia Southern -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Notre Dame (2) -13.5 -110

Boston College +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Texas A&M (5) -13 -110

Tennessee +13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 4:00 PM

Auburn (24) -14.5 -110

Mississippi State +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 4:00 PM

Baylor +1.5 -110

Texas Tech -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 4:00 PM

Hawaii +10 -110

San Diego State -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 6:00 PM

Alabama (1) -25.5 -110

LSU +25.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 6:30 PM

Nevada -14.5 -110

New Mexico +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:00 PM

Pittsburgh -6.5 -110

Georgia Tech +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:00 PM

SMU (19) +2.5 -115

Tulsa -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:00 PM

Arkansas +17.5 -110

Florida (6) -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:00 PM

Oregon (11) -7.5 -110

Washington State +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

Florida State +7 -110

NC State -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

Wisconsin (13) -1.5 -110

Michigan +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

Northwestern (23) -2.5 -110

Purdue +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

Temple +26 -110

UCF -26 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

South Carolina +11.5 -110

Ole Miss -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 10:30 PM

California +3.5 -110

Arizona State -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 10:30 PM

Utah -3.5 -110

UCLA +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 10:30 PM

UNLV +16 -110

San Jose State -16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 11:00 PM

Oregon State +13.5 -110

Washington -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 17th, 7:00 PM

Buffalo

Bowling Green

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 17th, 7:00 PM

Akron

Kent State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 17th, 8:00 PM

Ohio

Miami-OH

@

Game Preview & Stats