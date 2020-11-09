Alabama LSU Odds, Opening Lines

There’s a new No. 1 heading into Week 11 of the college football season, but this week’s schedule is void of a single ranked matchup, despite the early attention on Alabama LSU odds.

Taking over the top spot on the Top 25 is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Their first games as the No. 1 team in the nation is on the road against defending national champion LSU.

And what a difference a year makes – last year this line would have been tight. Today, Alabama opened as 24-point road favorites with a whopping OVER UNDER of 74.5. Watch for both to move this week. See the matchup report.

