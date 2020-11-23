Alabama vs Auburn Iron Bowl Betting: NCAA Opening Odds

Alabama vs Auburn Iron Bowl Betting

With Thanksgiving coming up this week there are several games on Friday, so make sure you get your bets in on time after closely examining the lines.

Week 13 features three ranked matchups, including one involving the No. 1 team in the nation.

That No. 1 team, Alabama is at home to No. 22 Auburn this week in the annual Iron Bowl. The opening line pegged Alabama as a 9.5-point favorite. Last year Auburn upset Alabama 48-45 as a 3.5-point home underdog.

[ Check the latest college football odds and matchup reports on every game ]

On Friday No. 2 Notre Dame visits No. 25 North Carolina. The opening odds listed Notre Dame as a 7.5-point road favorite. Notre Dame has won nine straight as a road favorite with a 5-3-1 record against the spread.

The other ranked matchup this week features No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas. Texas opened as a slim 2.5-point favorite at home. Texas has won four in a row ATS against Iowa State, and they’re 7-1 straight up and 4-4 ATS in their last eight against them at home.

The largest spread on the board when the lines were set this this week was in the Massachusetts and Liberty matchup. Liberty began the week as a 37.5-point favorite. When favored by 30-plus points Liberty is 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS.

One other game had a 30-plus point spread when the odds were set, Cincinnati at Temple. Cincinnati opened as a 35-point road favorite. Cincinnati is 12-0 SU when favored by 30 points or more, but only 5-7 ATS. Cincinnati is also 3-4 ATS in their last seven games as a road favorite.

There were also six games with points spread of at least 20 points on the opening lines this week. A few standouts include Kentucky at Florida (-24), Ohio State at Illinois (+29), Pittsburgh at Clemson (-26), and TCU at Kansas (+24.5).