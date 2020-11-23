Oct 31, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch for a touchdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the second half of Alabama's 41-0 win over Mississippi State. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Alabama vs Auburn Iron Bowl Betting: NCAA Opening Odds

November 23, 2020

Alabama vs Auburn Iron Bowl Betting

With Thanksgiving coming up this week there are several games on Friday, so make sure you get your bets in on time after closely examining the lines.

Week 13 features three ranked matchups, including one involving the No. 1 team in the nation.

That No. 1 team, Alabama is at home to No. 22 Auburn this week in the annual Iron Bowl. The opening line pegged Alabama as a 9.5-point favorite. Last year Auburn upset Alabama 48-45 as a 3.5-point home underdog.

[ Check the latest college football odds and matchup reports on every game ] 

On Friday No. 2 Notre Dame visits No. 25 North Carolina. The opening odds listed Notre Dame as a 7.5-point road favorite. Notre Dame has won nine straight as a road favorite with a 5-3-1 record against the spread.

The other ranked matchup this week features No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas. Texas opened as a slim 2.5-point favorite at home. Texas has won four in a row ATS against Iowa State, and they’re 7-1 straight up and 4-4 ATS in their last eight against them at home.

The largest spread on the board when the lines were set this this week was in the Massachusetts and Liberty matchup. Liberty began the week as a 37.5-point favorite. When favored by 30-plus points Liberty is 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS.

One other game had a 30-plus point spread when the odds were set, Cincinnati at Temple. Cincinnati opened as a 35-point road favorite. Cincinnati is 12-0 SU when favored by 30 points or more, but only 5-7 ATS. Cincinnati is also 3-4 ATS in their last seven games as a road favorite.

There were also six games with points spread of at least 20 points on the opening lines this week. A few standouts include Kentucky at Florida (-24), Ohio State at Illinois (+29), Pittsburgh at Clemson (-26), and TCU at Kansas (+24.5).

Upcoming Games

Nov 26th, 2:00 PM

Colorado State +5.5 -110

Air Force -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 26th, 7:00 PM

New Mexico -5.5 -110

Utah State +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 12:00 PM

Iowa State (15) +2 -110

Texas (20) -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 12:00 PM

Massachusetts +38.5 -110

Liberty -38.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 12:30 PM

Southern Miss +19.5 -110

UAB -19.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 1:00 PM

Nebraska +13.5 -110

Iowa -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 3:30 PM

UCF -25 -110

USF +25 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 3:30 PM

Notre Dame (2) -4 -110

North Carolina (25) +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 4:00 PM

Central Michigan -7 -110

Eastern Michigan +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 4:00 PM

Wyoming -16.5 -110

UNLV +16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 4:30 PM

Stanford +2 -110

California -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 27th, 7:00 PM

Oregon (9) -13.5 -105

Oregon State +13.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Kentucky +23.5 -110

Florida (6) -23.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Arkansas -2 -110

Missouri +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Texas Tech +10.5 -110

Oklahoma State (21) -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Ohio State (3) -28 -110

Illinois +28 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Maryland +14 -110

Indiana (12) -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

LA Tech -4 -110

Florida International (FIU) +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

SMU -11.5 -110

East Carolina +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Tulsa (24) +2 -110

Houston -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Kent State +7.5 -110

Buffalo -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Bowling Green +25 -110

Ohio -25 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

NIU +19 -110

Western Michigan -19 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Ball State +9 -110

Toledo -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Georgia Southern -1.5 -110

Georgia State +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

NC State -14 -105

Syracuse +14 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 12:00 PM

Penn State +2.5 -110

Michigan -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

UTEP +10.5 -110

Rice -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

Miami-OH -14 -110

Akron +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 2:00 PM

Minnesota +21.5 -110

Wisconsin (18) -21.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:00 PM

North Texas +4.5 -110

UTSA -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:00 PM

South Alabama +6.5 -115

Arkansas State -6.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:00 PM

Coastal Carolina (16) -17 -110

Texas State +17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:00 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette (23) -27.5 -110

Louisiana-Monroe +27.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:30 PM

Auburn (22) +23.5 -110

Alabama (1) -23.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:30 PM

Colorado +13.5 -110

USC (19) -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:30 PM

Florida Atlantic -6.5 -110

Middle Tennessee +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:30 PM

Pittsburgh +26.5 -110

Clemson (4) -26.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 3:30 PM

Northwestern (11) -12 -110

Michigan State +12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 4:00 PM

Mississippi State +10 -110

Ole Miss -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 4:00 PM

Louisville -1 -110

Boston College +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 4:00 PM

Rutgers +11.5 -110

Purdue -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 4:00 PM

Cincinnati (7) -36.5 -110

Temple +36.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 4:00 PM

San Jose State +11 -110

Boise State -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 7:00 PM

LSU +14 -110

Texas A&M (5) -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 7:00 PM

Kansas State +5.5 -110

Baylor -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 7:00 PM

Duke 0 -110

Georgia Tech 0 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 7:00 PM

WKU +2.5 -110

Charlotte -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 7:30 PM

Georgia (13) -21.5 -110

South Carolina +21.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 7:30 PM

Tennessee -12 -110

Vanderbilt +12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 7:30 PM

Oklahoma (14) -10 -110

West Virginia +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 8:00 PM

Arizona +9.5 -110

UCLA -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 8:00 PM

TCU -24 -110

Kansas +24 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 8:00 PM

Troy +16.5 -110

Appalachian State -16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 8:00 PM

Virginia -9.5 -110

Florida State +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 11:00 PM

Nevada -6.5 +100

Hawaii +6.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 2:33 PM

Utah +6.5 -110

Arizona State -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 9:30 PM

Air Force

Utah State

@

Game Preview & Stats