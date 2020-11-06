Clemson vs Notre Dame Betting Analysis

The Clemson Tigers are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 road games, however they will be short handed on Saturday. Clemson is dealing with a bunch of injuries, but none bigger than the future #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Top-ranked Clemson will be going against No. 4 Notre Dame, who won convincingly against Georgia Tech on the road. They will be back at home this week, where they are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog. I think Clemson holds on without Lawrence, and covers the 6 point spread.
Clemson Notre Dame Pick, Odds: Clemson -5.5 Total 50 | Bet at BetRivers | Matchup Report