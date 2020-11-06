Clemson vs Notre Dame Betting Analysis

Why Clemson can cover the spread

It’s always tough when you don’t have your starting QB, especially when his name is Trevor Lawrence. True Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will get his second start, and he performed pretty well in his first start. He finished the game with 31 completions on 40 attempts for 342 yards and 2 TDs, and ultimately got his first career win.

Even without the Heisman Trophy favorite, this offense still has plenty of weapons. Travis Etienne continues to be one of the best RBs in the country, and Notre Dame has some holes in their run defense. Week 1 against Florida State, the Seminoles ran for 159 yards and 2 TDs. Notre Dame has yet to see a ground game like Clemson’s.

Clemson’s run defense has also been stellar thus far this season. The Tigers own the second-ranked defense in the country, and the top-rated run defense. Notre Dame’s offense revolves around their run game, so the Fighting Irish could have a tough time moving the ball.

Why Notre Dame can cover the spread

Notre Dame is sitting as the 4th ranked team in the country, and has a huge opportunity to prove some doubters wrong with a win over top-ranked Clemson.

The Fighting Irish need to make D.J uncomfortable. They have 8 sacks in their past two games, and caused all sorts of problems for Georgia Tech’s offense last week. On the offensive side of the ball, they will need to try and hit one or two deep shots to get Clemson’s defense off balance.

A big reason why Boston College was able to make it a close game last weekend was because they hit a couple deep passes.

Clemson Notre Dame pick

Overall I just can’t go against Clemson. Even without Lawrence, they should be able to move the ball with Etienne which will create some passing lanes for Uiagalelei. I do think this will be a close game, but Clemson ultimately wins by a TD.