Clemson vs Notre Dame: opening lines report

November 02, 2020

Week 10 in college football features two interesting ranked matchups, including to Top 10 teams squaring off and a Top 5 matchup that could have future playoff implications.

The Top 5 matchup pits the No. 1 Clemson Tigers against the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. When the lines were first posted the Tigers were listed as a 7.5-point road favorite, but that was quickly bet down to -5.5 by Monday.

Last week, without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, sidelined by COVID-19, the Tigers escaped with a 34-28 win over the Boston College Eagles as a 26.5-point favorite. The Fighting Iris have won their last three games as a home underdog. [ Matchup Report and Game Props

College Football opening lines

In the other notable ranked matchup the No. 8 Florida Gators take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. The opening odds for this game peg the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite. Georgia has won their last three games against Florida both straight up and against the spread. [ Matchup Report and live odds

The largest spread on the early odds list this week belongs to the Marshall Thundering Herd. They’re a 43.5-point home favorite versus the Massachusetts Minutemen. Marshall heads into this game having won five straight at 4-1 ATS.

Two other games on the schedule this week also boast spreads of 20 points or high. First up, the Oklahoma Sooners opened as a 37-point home favorite against the Kansas Jayhawks. In their last 22 games when favored by 37 points or more the Sooners are 22-0 SU and 14-7-1 ATS.

In the Big Ten the Penn State Nittany Lions opened as a 24.5-point home favorite versus the Maryland Terrapins. Penn state has gotten off to a lousy start this season, losing their first two games SU. They’re also 2-5 ATS in their last seven.

The early odds included 16 road teams listed as the favorite this week. The largest road favorite when the lines opener were the Appalachian State Mountaineers. They opened as a 17-point road favorite against the Texas State Bobcats. The Mountaineers have faced large spread in almost every game this season, and they’ve disappointed bettors with a 1-4 ATS record.

Also noteworthy for bettors this week is the return of the Pac-12. They kickoff their season this weekend and a few opening lines included Washington at California (+3.5), and Washington State at Oregon State (-3).

Get live college football odds updated for every game as well as statistical breakdowns for every game.

