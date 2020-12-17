Nov 28, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators players including Kyle Trask (11) and Kyle Pitts (84) celebrate with teammates after the Gators beat the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

College Championship Picks: SEC, Big Ten, Conference USA

December 17, 2020

Conference championships and BCS berths are at stake this weekend and we take a stab at picks in the all-important SEC, Big Ten as well as Conference USA.

See matchup reports on every game plus live college football odds every day.

Conference-USA Championship UAB Blazers at Marshall Thundering Herd (-5/42.5)

In the first conference title game on the schedule Friday night we think an upset may be in order. An upset against the spread at least. Marshall will be at home Friday night, but that hasn’t mean much for bettors lately. In their last 16 games as a home favorite Marshall is 4-12 ATS. In their last 21 home games overall Marshall is 6-15 ATS. In the last 10 matchups between Marshall and UAB the favorite is only 3-7 ATS. Take UAB +5.

Big Ten Championship Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes (-21/57)

The Big Ten’s top scoring offense meets the conference’s top scoring defense in this year’s title game. No team has scored more than 20 points against the Wildcats this season. No offense to Northwestern, but they didn’t exactly face the best the Big Ten has to offer this season as they faced the five lowest scoring teams in the conference. It won’t be as easy against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have gone Over the posted total in their last three games, while averaging over 47 points per game. In the last seven matchups between the Buckeyes and Wildcats the Over is 6-1. That will continue this weekend. Take the Over on the 57 total.

SEC Championship Florida Gators vs Alabama Crimson Tide (-15.5/72.5)

We had a good feeling about the Gators until they lost to LSU as a 23-point favorite. When favored by 15 points or more Alabama is 30-0 straight up and 20-10 ATS. They’ve also completely dominated the Gators in recent years with six straights wins and a 5-1 ATS record. In their last 11 against the Gators the Crimson Tide are 9-2 ATS. Alabama heads into this game on a seven-game ATS winning streak and we think they’ll make it eight on Saturday.

Take Alabama -15.5.

Upcoming Games

Dec 18th, 7:00 PM

UAB +5 -110

Marshall -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 18th, 7:30 PM

Ball State +13.5 -110

Buffalo (23) -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 18th, 7:30 PM

Nebraska -6.5 -110

Rutgers +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 18th, 8:00 PM

Oregon +3 -110

USC (13) -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 12:00 PM

Texas A&M (5) -14 -110

Tennessee +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 12:00 PM

Florida State +6.5 -110

Wake Forest -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma (12) -5.5 -110

Iowa State (8) +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 12:00 PM

Northwestern (15) +20.5 -110

Ohio State (3) -20.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 1:30 PM

Washington State +10.5 -110

Utah -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 3:00 PM

Air Force -2.5 -110

Army +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 3:30 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette (17) +3 -105

Coastal Carolina (9) -3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 3:30 PM

Ole Miss -2.5 -110

LSU +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 3:30 PM

Missouri -1 -110

Mississippi State +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 4:00 PM

Clemson (4) -10.5 -110

Notre Dame (2) +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 4:00 PM

Minnesota +12.5 -110

Wisconsin -12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 4:15 PM

Boise State -6.5 -110

San Jose State (25) +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 5:30 PM

Illinois +15.5 -110

Penn State -15.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 7:00 PM

Stanford +7 -110

UCLA -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 7:30 PM

Michigan State +2.5 -110

Maryland -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 8:00 PM

Alabama (1) -17 -110

Florida (11) +17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 8:00 PM

Tulsa (20) +14.5 -110

Cincinnati (6) -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 10:30 PM

Arizona State -7 -105

Oregon State +7 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 2:30 PM

Appalachian State -19 -110

North Texas +19 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 3:30 PM

Tulane -3 -110

Nevada +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 7:00 PM

UCF +4 -110

BYU (14) -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 23rd, 3:00 PM

LA Tech +4.5 -110

Georgia Southern -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 23rd, 7:00 PM

Memphis -10.5 -110

Florida Atlantic +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 3:30 PM

Hawaii +10.5 -110

Houston -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats