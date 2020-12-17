College Championship Picks: SEC, Big Ten, Conference USA

Conference championships and BCS berths are at stake this weekend and we take a stab at picks in the all-important SEC, Big Ten as well as Conference USA.

Odds courtesy of Sugarhouse and BetRivers. See matchup reports on every game plus live college football odds every day.

Conference-USA Championship UAB Blazers at Marshall Thundering Herd (-5/42.5)

In the first conference title game on the schedule Friday night we think an upset may be in order. An upset against the spread at least. Marshall will be at home Friday night, but that hasn’t mean much for bettors lately. In their last 16 games as a home favorite Marshall is 4-12 ATS. In their last 21 home games overall Marshall is 6-15 ATS. In the last 10 matchups between Marshall and UAB the favorite is only 3-7 ATS. Take UAB +5.

Big Ten Championship Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes (-21/57)

The Big Ten’s top scoring offense meets the conference’s top scoring defense in this year’s title game. No team has scored more than 20 points against the Wildcats this season. No offense to Northwestern, but they didn’t exactly face the best the Big Ten has to offer this season as they faced the five lowest scoring teams in the conference. It won’t be as easy against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have gone Over the posted total in their last three games, while averaging over 47 points per game. In the last seven matchups between the Buckeyes and Wildcats the Over is 6-1. That will continue this weekend. Take the Over on the 57 total.

SEC Championship Florida Gators vs Alabama Crimson Tide (-15.5/72.5)

We had a good feeling about the Gators until they lost to LSU as a 23-point favorite. When favored by 15 points or more Alabama is 30-0 straight up and 20-10 ATS. They’ve also completely dominated the Gators in recent years with six straights wins and a 5-1 ATS record. In their last 11 against the Gators the Crimson Tide are 9-2 ATS. Alabama heads into this game on a seven-game ATS winning streak and we think they’ll make it eight on Saturday.

Take Alabama -15.5.