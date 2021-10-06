Iowa vs Penn State Pick, More NCAA

Something is bound to change in the Top 5 of the college football rankings this week with the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions set to face the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa vs Penn State Pick (-2/41.5) – Matchup Report

Both sides are 5-0 on the season and also share 4-1 records against the spread. Iowa has won 11 straight with a 9-2 ATS record, and at home they’re 9-1 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10.

Penn State is on a nine-game winning streak with an 8-1 ATS mark. As an underdog the Nittany Lions are 2-7 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine

Last season Iowa defeated Penn State 41-21 as a 1-point favorite. In the last seven matchups the Nittany Lions are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers Pick (+14.5/45) – Matchup Report

Georgia is coming off a 37-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks as a 16.5-point favorite. They’ve won nine in a row at 6-3 ATS, and as a road favorite they’ve won 10 straight at 8-2 ATS.

Auburn will be looking for consecutive upsets after defeating the LSU Tigers 24-19 as a 3-point underdog last week. At home the Tigers have won nine of their last 10 with a 7-3 record ATS.

Last season Georgia defeated Auburn 27-6 as a 7.5-point favorite. Overall the Bulldogs are 7-1 SU and ATS in their last eight versus the Tigers.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Pick (+18/51) – Matchup Report

Alabama has won 19 straight at 13-6 ATS following last week’s 42-21 win over Ole Miss as a 15-point favorite. On the road the Crimson Tide have won 19 straight with a 13-6 ATS record.

Texas A&M fell to Mississippi State 26-22 as a 7-point favorite last week. The Aggies have been a bad bet as a home underdog at 1-10 SU and 4-6-1 ATS in their last 11.

Last season Alabama got past Texas A&M 52-24 as an 18-point favorite. The Crimson Tide have won eight straight against the Aggies at 5-3 ATS.

