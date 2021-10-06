Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) hypes of the fans during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa vs Penn State Pick, More NCAA

October 06, 2021 - National Football Post

Something is bound to change in the Top 5 of the college football rankings this week with the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions set to face the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes

Odds are midweek numbers at FanDuel Sportsbook, visit them for the latest lines (and terrific bonus specials for new customers in Iowa and Pennsylvania!)

Iowa vs Penn State Pick (-2/41.5) – Matchup Report

Both sides are 5-0 on the season and also share 4-1 records against the spread. Iowa has won 11 straight with a 9-2 ATS record, and at home they’re 9-1 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10.

Penn State is on a nine-game winning streak with an 8-1 ATS mark. As an underdog the Nittany Lions are 2-7 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine

Last season Iowa defeated Penn State 41-21 as a 1-point favorite. In the last seven matchups the Nittany Lions are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS. Bet it now at FanDuel or watch line moves to get the number where you want it.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers Pick (+14.5/45) – Matchup Report

Georgia is coming off a 37-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks as a 16.5-point favorite. They’ve won nine in a row at 6-3 ATS, and as a road favorite they’ve won 10 straight at 8-2 ATS.

Auburn will be looking for consecutive upsets after defeating the LSU Tigers 24-19 as a 3-point underdog last week. At home the Tigers have won nine of their last 10 with a 7-3 record ATS.

Last season Georgia defeated Auburn 27-6 as a 7.5-point favorite. Overall the Bulldogs are 7-1 SU and ATS in their last eight versus the Tigers.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Pick (+18/51) – Matchup Report

Alabama has won 19 straight at 13-6 ATS following last week’s 42-21 win over Ole Miss as a 15-point favorite. On the road the Crimson Tide have won 19 straight with a 13-6 ATS record.

Texas A&M fell to Mississippi State 26-22 as a 7-point favorite last week. The Aggies have been a bad bet as a home underdog at 1-10 SU and 4-6-1 ATS in their last 11.

Last season Alabama got past Texas A&M 52-24 as an 18-point favorite. The Crimson Tide have won eight straight against the Aggies at 5-3 ATS.

Bet college football action at FanDuel and learn more about their bonus specials and loyalty programs.

Bet NCAA

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 7th, 7:30 PM

Coastal Carolina (15) -17 -107

Arkansas State +17 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 7:30 PM

Houston -4 -107

Tulane +4 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 8th, 7:00 PM

Temple +28 -107

Cincinnati (5) -28 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 8th, 7:00 PM

Charlotte -5.5 -107

Florida International (FIU) +5.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 8th, 10:30 PM

Stanford +8.5 -107

Arizona State (22) -8.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

Vanderbilt +37 -107

Florida (20) -37 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

South Carolina +10 -107

Tennessee -10 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma (6) -3.5 -107

Texas (21) +3.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

Arkansas (13) +7 +103

Ole Miss (17) -7 +103

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

Akron +13.5 -110

Bowling Green -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

NIU +11 -110

Toledo -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

West Virginia +3 -107

Baylor -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

Maryland +20.5 -107

Ohio State (7) -20.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:00 PM

Michigan State (11) -3.5 -107

Rutgers +3.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 12:30 PM

Georgia Tech -4 -107

Duke +4 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 2:00 PM

Old Dominion +17 -107

Marshall -17 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:00 PM

Virginia +2.5 -107

Louisville -2.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Georgia (2) -16.5 -110

Auburn (18) +16.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Central Michigan -5.5 -107

Ohio +5.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Ball State +12 -107

Western Michigan -12 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Boise State +1 -107

BYU (10) -1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Miami-OH -2 -107

Eastern Michigan +2 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Middle Tennessee +18.5 -107

Liberty -18.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Florida State +17 -107

North Carolina -17 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Florida Atlantic +4 -107

UAB -4 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

UCONN -3.5 -107

Massachusetts +3.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Wake Forest (19) -7.5 -107

Syracuse +7.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

SMU (24) -14.5 -107

Navy +14.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

Wisconsin -7.5 -117

Illinois +7.5 -117

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 3:30 PM

San Jose State +2 -107

Colorado State -2 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:00 PM

North Texas +18.5 -107

Missouri -18.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:00 PM

Oregon State -2.5 -110

Washington State +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 4:00 PM

Penn State (4) +2.5 -117

Iowa (3) -2.5 -117

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 6:00 PM

East Carolina +9.5 -107

UCF -9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:00 PM

Georgia Southern +3 -107

Troy -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:00 PM

Buffalo +5 -110

Kent State -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:00 PM

South Alabama -2.5 -107

Texas State +2.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:00 PM

UTEP -2.5 -107

Southern Miss +2.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:00 PM

UTSA +3 -107

WKU -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:00 PM

TCU -1.5 -107

Texas Tech +1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:00 PM

Wyoming +3.5 -107

Air Force -3.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:30 PM

LSU +4 -107

Kentucky (16) -4 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:30 PM

Notre Dame (14) -5 -110

Virginia Tech +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 7:30 PM

Michigan (9) -7 -117

Nebraska +7 -117

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 8:00 PM

Alabama (1) -15.5 -107

Texas A&M +15.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 8:00 PM

Utah +4 -110

USC -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 8:00 PM

Georgia State -14.5 -107

Louisiana-Monroe +14.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 9:00 PM

Memphis +3.5 -107

Tulsa -3.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 9:00 PM

New Mexico +18 -107

San Diego State (25) -18 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 10:30 PM

UCLA -17 -107

Arizona +17 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 9th, 10:30 PM

New Mexico State +33.5 -107

Nevada -33.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 12th, 7:30 PM

Appalachian State

Louisiana-Lafayette

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 14th, 7:30 PM

Georgia Southern

South Alabama

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 14th, 7:30 PM

Navy

Memphis

@

Game Preview & Stats