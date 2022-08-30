Lee Corso waves while wearing a Brutus Buckeye head as, from left, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Archie Griffin, and Kirk Herbstreit applaud his pick during ESPN's College GameDay broadcast from the campus of Ohio State prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans in Columbus on Nov. 21, 2015. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch)Osu15msu Ac 07

College football betting trends Week 1 2022

August 30, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Easy Money or Fool’s Gold? Opening week betting trends in college football can appear lopsided but the monster point spreads tilt things back to even the betting field.

Week 1 offers some terrific local flavor with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, while top schools like Georgia, Alabama and Clemson (who have failed to cover 7 straight games in September) are big home favorites.

The Notre Dame vs Ohio State battle has national title implications with the No. 2 Buckeyes hosting the No. 5 ranked Fighting Irish.

Check college football betting trends for our selected games, check out the latest lines on every single game and check out FanDuel, where you bet $5 and get $150 in free bets whether you win or lose.

College Football Betting Trends Week 1

West Virginia @ Pitt -7.5, Total 51 | Matchup Stats and Trends

Mountaineers 10-3 ATS past 13 September games

Penn State @ Purdue +3.5, Total 58.5 | Matchup Stats

PSU won 9 straight vs Purdue

UNDER is 12-3 Penn State’s last 15 games

PSU 5-1-1 ATS past 7 games at Purdue.

9 of past 12 meetings played UNDER the total

PSU 1-5 ATS past 6 games as small road faves of 4 or less points

Boise State @ Oregon State -2.5, Total 56.5 | Matchup Stats

Oregon State is 2-10 ATS in their last 12 openers

Boise State are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 openers

Past 7 Boise games played UNDER

Oregon State covered six straight at home

Oregon State are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Mountain West conference.

Notre Dame @ Ohio State -17, Total 58.5 | Matchup Stats

Ohio State has won 17 straight season openers

Notre Dame won 9 straight road games, 8-3 ATS past 11 away

Notre Dame 2-13 SU past 15 games as double-digit dogs

Oregon @ Georgia -17.5, Total 53 | Matchup Stats

Oregon 3-9 ATS in their last 12 openers

Georgia won 18 straight September games

Oregon has been double-digit dog just once since 2017, won outright at Ohio State last season

Georgia 2-8 ATS since 2019 as regular season home chalk of 17 or more

Florida State @ LSU -3, Total 51.5 | Matchup Stats

FSU played UNDER in 20 their last 28 games vs SEC teams

FSU lost 6 straight September games, 1-5 ATS

LSU 11-1 SU past 12 vs ACC schools

Clemson @ Georgia Tech +21.5, Total 48.5 | Matchup Stats

GTech ended last season on 1-7 ATS run

Clemson 7-0 SU, 5-1-1 ATS past 7 vs GTech

Clemson 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games played in September.

