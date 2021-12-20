College Football Bowl Betting Trends

So many bowl games, so many trends, so many opportunities to turn a profit in the 2021 college football bowl season. From the early matches with .500 teams to the New Year’s Eve clashes of Alabama vs Cincinnati and Michigan vs Georgia, there are betting angles on every game.

College Football Bowl Trends

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion vs Tulsa -9, Total 53.5 | Matchup Report

ODU 4-1 ATS past 5 as underdog, each game went UNDER the total

ODU 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games this season.

Tulsa 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played in December.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Preview

Kent State vs Wyoming -3, Total 59 | Matchup Report

KSU 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Tuesday.

Cowboys just 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the favorite

Frisco Bowl – Preview

UTSA (24) vs San Diego State -2.5, Total 49.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

UTSA is 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games

UTSA 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games as the underdog.

SD State 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as the favorite.

Armed Forces Bowl – Preview

Army vs Missouri +4, Total 57.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Tigers are 1-12 ATS in their last 13 games played in December and 3-12 ATS past 15 games overall

UNDER is 18-5 Army’s last 23 games played in December.

Frisco Classic Bowl – Preview

Miami Ohio vs North Texas +3, Total 54.5 | Matchup Report

North Texas has covered spread in past 6 games

North Texas failed to cover past 6 games in December 20, 2021

North Texas 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the underdog

Redhawks lost 7 in a row SU to Conference USA

Redhawks played UNDER past 6 December games

Gasparilla Bowl – Preview

Florida vs UCF +6.5, Total 55.5 | Matchup Report

Gators are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite (including 5 in a row)

UCF 3-18 SU in their last 21 games vs SEC schools

UCF just 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games

UCF 12-3 SU (11-4 ATS) in their last 15 games played on a Thursday

OVER is 7-1 Florida’s last 8 games against vs AAC schools

OVER is 8-1 Florida’s last 9 games played in December.

Hawaii Bowl

Memphis vs Hawaii +8.5, Total 56 | Matchup Report

Tigers have failed to cover 9 straight games on the road

Tigers 17-3 SU in their last 20 games as favorites but just 4-11 ATS past 15

Tigers are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games

Hawaii 4-1 SU in their last 5 Friday home games

