College Football Bowl Betting Trends

So many bowl games, so many trends, so many opportunities to turn a profit in the 2021 college football bowl season. From the early matches with .500 teams to the New Year’s Eve clashes of Alabama vs Cincinnati and Michigan vs Georgia, there are betting angles on every game.
College Football Bowl Trends
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion vs Tulsa -9, Total 53.5 | Matchup Report
ODU 4-1 ATS past 5 as underdog, each game went UNDER the total
ODU 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games this season.
Tulsa 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played in December.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Preview
Kent State vs Wyoming -3, Total 59 | Matchup Report
KSU 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Tuesday.
Cowboys just 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the favorite
Frisco Bowl – Preview
UTSA (24) vs San Diego State -2.5, Total 49.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report
UTSA is 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games
UTSA 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games as the underdog.
SD State 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as the favorite.
Armed Forces Bowl – Preview
Army vs Missouri +4, Total 57.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report
Tigers are 1-12 ATS in their last 13 games played in December and 3-12 ATS past 15 games overall
UNDER is 18-5 Army’s last 23 games played in December.
Frisco Classic Bowl – Preview
Miami Ohio vs North Texas +3, Total 54.5 | Matchup Report
North Texas has covered spread in past 6 games
North Texas failed to cover past 6 games in December 20, 2021
North Texas 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the underdog
Redhawks lost 7 in a row SU to Conference USA
Redhawks played UNDER past 6 December games
Gasparilla Bowl – Preview
Florida vs UCF +6.5, Total 55.5 | Matchup Report
Gators are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite (including 5 in a row)
UCF 3-18 SU in their last 21 games vs SEC schools
UCF just 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games
UCF 12-3 SU (11-4 ATS) in their last 15 games played on a Thursday
OVER is 7-1 Florida’s last 8 games against vs AAC schools
OVER is 8-1 Florida’s last 9 games played in December.
Hawaii Bowl
Memphis vs Hawaii +8.5, Total 56 | Matchup Report
Tigers have failed to cover 9 straight games on the road
Tigers 17-3 SU in their last 20 games as favorites but just 4-11 ATS past 15
Tigers are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games
Hawaii 4-1 SU in their last 5 Friday home games
