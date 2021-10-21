Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for yardage in the red zone in the first half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

College Week 8 betting preview

October 20, 2021 - National Football Post

Old rivals renew acquaintances this weekend when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play host to the USC Trojans.

USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-7/58) – Matchup Report

Both sides in this matchup are coming off their bye week. Last time out Notre Dame edged Virginia Tech 32-29 as a 1-point underdog. At home Notre Dame is 26-1 straight up and 15-12 against the spread in their last 27 games.

USC’s last game was a 42-26 loss to Utah as a 3-point favorite. As an underdog the Trojans are 1-9 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Notre Dame has won three straight in this matchup while going 2-1 ATS. In their last eight versus USC, Notre Dame is 6-2 SU and 4-4 ATS.

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones (-7/47) – Matchup Report

The Cowboys are undefeated this season at 6-0 and they’re 4-2 ATS following last week’s 32-24 win over Texas as a 3.5-point underdog. Oklahoma State has won eight in a row overall at 6-2 ATS, and as an underdog they’re 11-2 ATS in their last 13.

Iowa State is 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS this season and are coming off a 33-20 win over Kansas State as a 6.5-point favorite. The Cyclones are 8-4 ATS in their last 12, and when favored they’re 12-2 SU and 9-5 ATS in their last 14 games.

Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-24.5/57.5) – Matchup Report

Alabama returned to their winning ways last week by crushing Mississippi State 49-9 as a 17.5-point favorite. When favored at the Crimson Tide are 12-0 SU and a solid 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games.

Tennessee is 4-3 SU and 3-4 ATS this season following last week’s 31-26 loss to Ole Miss as a 1-point underdog. As an underdog the Volunteers are 1-8 SU and 2-7 ATS in their last nine.

This matchup has been all Alabama for more than a decade as the Crimson Tide has won 14 straight against the Volunteers while going 10-4 ATS.

Week 7 Bets

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 21st, 7:30 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette -15 -110

Arkansas State +15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:30 PM

Tulane +14.5 -110

SMU (21) -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 7:30 PM

Florida Atlantic -5 -107

Charlotte +5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 21st, 11:00 PM

San Jose State -3 -107

UNLV +3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 6:00 PM

Middle Tennessee -14.5 -107

UCONN +14.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 7:00 PM

Memphis +3 -107

UCF -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 9:30 PM

Colorado State -3.5 -107

Utah State +3.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 10:30 PM

Washington -16.5 -107

Arizona +16.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Massachusetts +35.5 -107

Florida State -35.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff +51.5 -110

Arkansas -51.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Eastern Michigan -3 -110

Bowling Green +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

NIU +4 -107

Central Michigan -4 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Kansas State -2.5 -107

Texas Tech +2.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma (3) -37 -110

Kansas +37 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Cincinnati (2) -26.5 -107

Navy +26.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Northwestern +21.5 -107

Michigan (6) -21.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Illinois +23.5 -107

Penn State (7) -23.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:00 PM

Wake Forest (16) -4 -110

Army +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 12:30 PM

Syracuse +4 -110

Virginia Tech -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 1:00 PM

Kent State -6 -107

Ohio +6 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 2:00 PM

Texas State +10.5 -107

Georgia State -10.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:00 PM

Wisconsin -2.5 -110

Purdue (25) +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Oklahoma State (8) +6 -107

Iowa State -6 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

LSU +10.5 -110

Ole Miss (12) -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

BYU -1 -110

Washington State +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Colorado +9.5 -110

California -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Buffalo -12.5 -107

Akron +12.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Miami-OH +7.5 -107

Ball State -7.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Western Michigan -3 -107

Toledo +3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Oregon (10) -3 -107

UCLA +3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Rice +23.5 -107

UAB -23.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Clemson -1 -110

Pittsburgh (23) +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

Maryland +6 -107

Minnesota -6 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 3:30 PM

New Mexico +20.5 -107

Wyoming -20.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 4:00 PM

Mississippi State -23 -110

Vanderbilt +23 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 4:00 PM

Boston College +6.5 -107

Louisville -6.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 4:00 PM

Liberty -21.5 -107

North Texas +21.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 4:00 PM

East Carolina +12 -110

Houston -12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:00 PM

WKU -17.5 -107

Florida International (FIU) +17.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:00 PM

Tennessee +23.5 -107

Alabama (4) -23.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:00 PM

UTSA (24) -7 -117

LA Tech +7 -117

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:00 PM

South Alabama -13.5 -107

Louisiana-Monroe +13.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:00 PM

Temple +4 -110

USF -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:00 PM

Nevada +1 -107

Fresno State -1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:00 PM

San Diego State (22) +5.5 -107

Air Force -5.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:30 PM

South Carolina +17.5 -110

Texas A&M (17) -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:30 PM

Utah -3 -110

Oregon State +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:30 PM

NC State (18) -2.5 -107

Miami-FL +2.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:30 PM

West Virginia +5.5 -107

TCU -5.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:30 PM

USC +6.5 -107

Notre Dame (13) -6.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:30 PM

Georgia Tech +6 -107

Virginia -6 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 7:30 PM

Ohio State (5) -19 -107

Indiana +19 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 24th, 12:00 AM

New Mexico State +17.5 -110

Hawaii -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 28th, 7:30 PM

Troy

Coastal Carolina (14)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 28th, 7:30 PM

USF

East Carolina

@

Game Preview & Stats