College Week 8 betting preview

Old rivals renew acquaintances this weekend when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play host to the USC Trojans.

USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-7/58) – Matchup Report

Both sides in this matchup are coming off their bye week. Last time out Notre Dame edged Virginia Tech 32-29 as a 1-point underdog. At home Notre Dame is 26-1 straight up and 15-12 against the spread in their last 27 games.

USC’s last game was a 42-26 loss to Utah as a 3-point favorite. As an underdog the Trojans are 1-9 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Notre Dame has won three straight in this matchup while going 2-1 ATS. In their last eight versus USC, Notre Dame is 6-2 SU and 4-4 ATS.

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones (-7/47) – Matchup Report

The Cowboys are undefeated this season at 6-0 and they’re 4-2 ATS following last week’s 32-24 win over Texas as a 3.5-point underdog. Oklahoma State has won eight in a row overall at 6-2 ATS, and as an underdog they’re 11-2 ATS in their last 13.

Iowa State is 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS this season and are coming off a 33-20 win over Kansas State as a 6.5-point favorite. The Cyclones are 8-4 ATS in their last 12, and when favored they’re 12-2 SU and 9-5 ATS in their last 14 games.

Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-24.5/57.5) – Matchup Report

Alabama returned to their winning ways last week by crushing Mississippi State 49-9 as a 17.5-point favorite. When favored at the Crimson Tide are 12-0 SU and a solid 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games.

Tennessee is 4-3 SU and 3-4 ATS this season following last week’s 31-26 loss to Ole Miss as a 1-point underdog. As an underdog the Volunteers are 1-8 SU and 2-7 ATS in their last nine.

This matchup has been all Alabama for more than a decade as the Crimson Tide has won 14 straight against the Volunteers while going 10-4 ATS.