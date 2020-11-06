Georgia Florida Pick, College Predictions

NCAA Week 10 Picks

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs (-3.5/52.5) | Bet at BetRivers | Matchup Report

The Gators and Bulldogs meet up in the World’s Largest Cocktail Party in Jacksonville this weekend and we’re expecting a lot of offense. The Gators have been a well-oiled offensive machine so far this season, averaging 42 points per game.

Some of you may expect that offense to hit a bump in the road this week against what has been a strong Georgia defense. However, thanks to injuries the Bulldogs defense will be missing several starters which could open things up a bit for Florida.

The Gators are 5-1 Over in their last six games. Georgia has actually gone Over the total in two of their last three games. We’ll take the Over on the 52.5 total.

Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+6/52) | Bet Now at BetRivers | Matchup Report

Clemson dropped to 2-5 against the spread on the season last week after scraping past Boston College 34-28 as a 26.5-point favorite. The Tigers were missing their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence last week due to a positive COVID-19 test, and he’ll remain out this week against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish haven’t been a much better betting option than Clemson this season as 2-4 ATS, but as a home underdog they’re 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five games. Due to Lawrence sitting this one out and Notre Dame’s strong record at home, we’ll take Notre Dame at +6.

Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers (+3/54.5) | Bet at BetRivers | Matchup Report

The Wolverines are coming off a horrendous upset loss after falling to Michigan State 27-24 as a 21.5-point favorite last time out. Indiana is a 2-0 SU and ATS this season which includes an upset win over Penn State. Despite their recent success history is not on the Hoosiers side this weekend. Michigan has won 18 straight against Indiana while going 9-8-1 ATS.

They’ve also win nine straight in Indiana at 5-3-1 ATS. The Wolverines have won three in row on the road ATS, and facing such a small spread we think they’ll will bounce back with a cover this week. Take Michigan -3.