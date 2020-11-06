Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; Florida Gators helmets sitting on the sideline at a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. The Gators won 47-21. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Florida Pick, College Predictions

November 06, 2020 - National Football Post

NCAA Week 10 Picks

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs (-3.5/52.5) | Bet at BetRivers | Matchup Report 

The Gators and Bulldogs meet up in the World’s Largest Cocktail Party in Jacksonville this weekend and we’re expecting a lot of offense. The Gators have been a well-oiled offensive machine so far this season, averaging 42 points per game.

Some of you may expect that offense to hit a bump in the road this week against what has been a strong Georgia defense. However, thanks to injuries the Bulldogs defense will be missing several starters which could open things up a bit for Florida.

The Gators are 5-1 Over in their last six games. Georgia has actually gone Over the total in two of their last three games. We’ll take the Over on the 52.5 total.

Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+6/52) | Bet Now at BetRivers | Matchup Report 

Clemson dropped to 2-5 against the spread on the season last week after scraping past Boston College 34-28 as a 26.5-point favorite. The Tigers were missing their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence last week due to a positive COVID-19 test, and he’ll remain out this week against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish haven’t been a much better betting option than Clemson this season as 2-4 ATS, but as a home underdog they’re 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five games. Due to Lawrence sitting this one out and Notre Dame’s strong record at home, we’ll take Notre Dame at +6.

Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers (+3/54.5) | Bet at BetRivers | Matchup Report  

The Wolverines are coming off a horrendous upset loss after falling to Michigan State 27-24 as a 21.5-point favorite last time out. Indiana is a 2-0 SU and ATS this season which includes an upset win over Penn State. Despite their recent success history is not on the Hoosiers side this weekend. Michigan has won 18 straight against Indiana while going 9-8-1 ATS.

They’ve also win nine straight in Indiana at 5-3-1 ATS. The Wolverines have won three in row on the road ATS, and facing such a small spread we think they’ll will bounce back with a cover this week. Take Michigan -3.

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 6th, 7:30 PM

Miami-FL (11) -10.5 -110

NC State +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 9:00 PM

San Jose State +10.5 -110

San Diego State -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 9:45 PM

BYU (9) -4.5 -110

Boise State (21) +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

Arizona State +11 -110

USC (20) -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

West Virginia +5.5 -110

Texas (22) -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

North Carolina -11.5 -110

Duke +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

Michigan (23) -3.5 -110

Indiana (13) +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

Liberty (25) +17 -110

Virginia Tech -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

Michigan State +5.5 -110

Iowa -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

Nebraska +3.5 -110

Northwestern -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

SMU (18) -17.5 -110

Temple +17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

USF +17 -110

Memphis -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

Tulane -3 -110

East Carolina +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

Arkansas State +14.5 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 12:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +18.5 -110

Georgia State -18.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 1:00 PM

Troy -3.5 -115

Georgia Southern +3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 2:00 PM

Boston College -14.5 -110

Syracuse +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 2:30 PM

Massachusetts +44.5 -110

Marshall (16) -44.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:00 PM

Appalachian State -21 -110

Texas State +21 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:00 PM

North Alabama +17.5 -110

Southern Miss -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:30 PM

Florida (8) +3 -110

Georgia (5) -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:30 PM

Kansas +38 -110

Oklahoma (19) -38 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:30 PM

Texas Tech +9.5 -110

TCU -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:30 PM

Maryland +26 -110

Penn State -26 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:30 PM

Minnesota -7 -110

Illinois +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:30 PM

Houston +12.5 -110

Cincinnati (6) -12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:30 PM

Fresno State -11 -110

UNLV +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 3:30 PM

Vanderbilt +18.5 -110

Mississippi State -18.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 4:00 PM

Pittsburgh +2 -110

Florida State -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 4:00 PM

Oklahoma State (14) -12.5 -110

Kansas State +12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 6:00 PM

WKU +6.5 -110

Florida Atlantic -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 7:00 PM

Texas A&M (7) -10 -110

South Carolina +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 7:00 PM

UCLA -5.5 -110

Colorado +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 7:00 PM

Baylor +14 -110

Iowa State (17) -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 7:30 PM

Tennessee -1 -110

Arkansas +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 7:30 PM

Stanford +9 -110

Oregon (12) -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 7:30 PM

Clemson (1) -6 -110

Notre Dame (4) +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 7:30 PM

Rutgers +39 -110

Ohio State (3) -39 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 8:00 PM

South Alabama +17.5 -110

Coastal Carolina (15) -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 10:30 PM

Washington State +3 -110

Oregon State -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 11:00 PM

New Mexico +15.5 -110

Hawaii -15.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 11th, 8:00 PM

Central Michigan

NIU

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 11th, 8:00 PM

Toledo

Western Michigan

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 12th, 8:00 PM

Colorado State

Boise State (21)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 7:00 PM

Florida Atlantic

Florida International (FIU)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 7:00 PM

Iowa

Minnesota

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 7:30 PM

East Carolina

Cincinnati (6)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 10:30 PM

Utah

UCLA

@

Game Preview & Stats