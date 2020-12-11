Georgia vs Missouri Pick, UCLA vs USC Pick

College football picks for Week 15, with SEC, Big Ten and Pac 12 predictions. Check it out, with NCAA betting lines as of Friday at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Georgia Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers (+13/54.5) – Matchup Report

The Bulldogs used to be a strong Under pick for total bettors, but the trends have shifted lately. In their last six games the Bulldogs are 5-1 Over. They’ve also gone Over the total in eight of their last 12 road games. Missouri has gone Under the total in most of their games this season, but in big games they’ve also posted some big Overs, while scoring 50 points against Arkansas and 45 points against LSU. In the last four matchups between the Bulldogs and Tigers, the Over is 3-1. Georgia vs Missouri Pick: Take the Over on the 54.5 total.

Wisconsin Badgers at Iowa Hawkeyes (+2/41.5) – Matchup Report

The Badgers delivered another uninspiring performance last week in a 14-6 loss to Indiana as a 13.5-point favorite. In their last two games Wisconsin has scored a combined 13 points. That’s not good news against an Iowa squad that’s won five straight with 4-1 record against the spread. Despite that we think Wisconsin will turn things around this week. Iowa is a lackluster 2-3-1 ATS in their last six at home and 4-6-1 ATS in their last 11. Wisconsin has won five straight against the Hawkeyes and they’re 9-2 in their last 11 visits to Iowa. Wisconsin vs Iowa Pick: Take Wisconsin -2.

USC Trojan at UCLA Bruins (+2.5/62) – Matchup Report

USC heads into this weekend with a 4-0 record straight up, but they’re only 2-2 ATS. All four of the Trojans games this season have gone Under the posted total. The Bruins have won four in a row ATS and at home to USC they’re a solid 6-2 ATS in their last eight. As a home underdog the Bruins have won their last two games SU, and they’re 4-2-1 in their last seven. For total bettors, in the last 14 games between the Trojans and Bruins at UCLA the under is 10-4. UCLA vs USC Pick: We think the Bruins can squeak out an upset this weekend at +2.5, and we’ll also take the Under on the 62 total.