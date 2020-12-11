Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) reacts with quarterback JT Daniels (18) after connecting on a long touchdown pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia vs Missouri Pick, UCLA vs USC Pick

December 11, 2020

College football picks for Week 15, with SEC, Big Ten and Pac 12 predictions. Check it out, with NCAA betting lines as of Friday at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Georgia Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers (+13/54.5) – Matchup Report 

The Bulldogs used to be a strong Under pick for total bettors, but the trends have shifted lately. In their last six games the Bulldogs are 5-1 Over. They’ve also gone Over the total in eight of their last 12 road games. Missouri has gone Under the total in most of their games this season, but in big games they’ve also posted some big Overs, while scoring 50 points against Arkansas and 45 points against LSU. In the last four matchups between the Bulldogs and Tigers, the Over is 3-1. Georgia vs Missouri Pick: Take the Over on the 54.5 total.

Wisconsin Badgers at Iowa Hawkeyes (+2/41.5) – Matchup Report

The Badgers delivered another uninspiring performance last week in a 14-6 loss to Indiana as a 13.5-point favorite. In their last two games Wisconsin has scored a combined 13 points. That’s not good news against an Iowa squad that’s won five straight with 4-1 record against the spread. Despite that we think Wisconsin will turn things around this week. Iowa is a lackluster 2-3-1 ATS in their last six at home and 4-6-1 ATS in their last 11. Wisconsin has won five straight against the Hawkeyes and they’re 9-2 in their last 11 visits to Iowa. Wisconsin vs Iowa Pick: Take Wisconsin -2.

USC Trojan at UCLA Bruins (+2.5/62) – Matchup Report

USC heads into this weekend with a 4-0 record straight up, but they’re only 2-2 ATS. All four of the Trojans games this season have gone Under the posted total. The Bruins have won four in a row ATS and at home to USC they’re a solid 6-2 ATS in their last eight. As a home underdog the Bruins have won their last two games SU, and they’re 4-2-1 in their last seven. For total bettors, in the last 14 games between the Trojans and Bruins at UCLA the under is 10-4. UCLA vs USC Pick: We think the Bruins can squeak out an upset this weekend at +2.5, and we’ll also take the Under on the 62 total.

Upcoming Games

Dec 11th, 7:00 PM

Arizona State -11.5 -110

Arizona +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 11th, 10:00 PM

Nevada +1.5 -110

San Jose State -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Georgia (12) -13.5 -110

Missouri +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Minnesota +10.5 -110

Nebraska -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Illinois +14 -110

Northwestern (15) -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Michigan State +14.5 -110

Penn State -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

NIU +6 -110

Eastern Michigan -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Western Michigan +2 -110

Ball State -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Rutgers +7 -110

Maryland -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Utah +2.5 -110

Colorado (21) -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Wake Forest +1 -110

Louisville -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Alabama (1) -32 -110

Arkansas +32 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

UAB -7 -105

Rice +7 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 2:30 PM

Akron +32.5 -110

Buffalo (24) -32.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:00 PM

Navy +7 -110

Army -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:00 PM

Central Michigan +11.5 -110

Toledo -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:00 PM

Coastal Carolina (11) -13.5 -110

Troy +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:30 PM

North Carolina (20) +3 -110

Miami-FL (9) -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:30 PM

Wisconsin (25) -2 -110

Iowa (19) +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:30 PM

Houston -5 -110

Memphis +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:00 PM

California -2 -110

Washington State +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:00 PM

Duke +5 -110

Florida State -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:00 PM

Tennessee -16 -110

Vanderbilt +16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 6:00 PM

Boise State -11.5 -110

Wyoming +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 6:00 PM

Appalachian State -9.5 -110

Georgia Southern +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:00 PM

LSU +23 -110

Florida (6) -23 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:00 PM

Oklahoma State -5 -110

Baylor +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:00 PM

LA Tech +21.5 -110

TCU -21.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:30 PM

Auburn -6.5 -110

Mississippi State +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:30 PM

USC (16) -2.5 -110

UCLA +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 8:00 PM

Virginia +3 -110

Virginia Tech -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 9:30 PM

Utah State +13 -110

Colorado State -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 10:00 PM

San Diego State +17.5 -110

BYU (14) -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 10:30 PM

Stanford -3 -110

Oregon State +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 10:30 PM

Fresno State -12 -110

New Mexico +12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 11:00 PM

UNLV +20 -110

Hawaii -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 7:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe

Troy

@

Game Preview & Stats