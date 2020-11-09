Odds to win Heisman Trophy

It’s possible the Heisman Trophy could go to a major underdog in a Covid-19-fouled season. That being said, the favorite at the start of the season is the quarterback of the national championship favorite. See college football props and live Heisman Trophy betting odds updates at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Nov. 9, 2020 Update

Trevor Lawrence’s positive COVID-19 test has caused quite the shakeup on the Heisman futures odds. Lawrence is falling while Justin Fields and Mac Jones have taken advantage and are now the frontrunners in the race.

Justin Fields (+125) Ohio State

Fields bolstered his Heisman candidacy last week in Ohio State’s 49-27 rout of Rutgers. Fields passed for 314 yards with five touchdown passes and another TD run in the win. He’s now up to 11 touchdown passes to zero interceptions in three games this season. With Ohio State having what looks to be a pretty easy schedule through the Big Ten the rest of the way (other than maybe Indiana), Fields could continue to put up video game type numbers on a regular basis.

Mac Jones (+150) Alabama

Jones has led Alabama back to the top of the Top 25 rankings and into a prime spot to contend for another national championship. Through six games Jones has passed for 2196 yards with 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions. More importantly he has the Alabama offense rolling as they’ve averaged nearly 50 points per game in their last five games.

Trevor Lawrence (+450) Clemson

A few weeks ago, it looked like Lawrence was cruising toward a Heisman win. He was putting up big numbers while leading the undefeated No. 1 team in the nation. Since then it’s all come crashing down for Lawrence. He’s missed Clemson’s last two games due to COVID-19 and Clemson fell from the No. 1 spot following a loss to Notre Dame. Without a little luck Lawrence’s Heisman chances look bleak.

Kyle Trask (+600) Florida

Trask gave his Heisman contender resume a jolt over the week by leading Florida to a 44-28 win over Georgia. In the win Trask had four touchdown passes and led Florida on a 24-point run that sealed the victory. Trask remains an underdog behind Fields and Jones, but in a season where anything can happen, he may be worth taking a flyer on for the potential profits in case COVID strikes another favorite.

Heisman Odds:

Justin Fields +125

Mac Jones +150

Trevor Lawrence +450

Kyle Trask +600

Ian Book +2000

DeVonta Smith +2200

Zach Wilson +2200

D’Eriq King +2400

Najee Harris +3300

Brock Purdy +5000

Sam Ehlinger +10000

Travis Etienne +10000

Kellen Mond +10000

Spencer Rattler +10000

Oct. 26, 2020 Update

Trevor Lawrence continues to distance himself from the rest of the pack on the Heisman Trophy futures. If no one can stop Clemson this season the award could be his to lose.

Trevor Lawrence (-167) Clemson

The Tigers remain undefeated and Lawrence keeps shredding opposing defenses. He’s up to 17 touchdown passes on the season to only two interceptions, with 1,833 passing yards. That’s tops in the ACC and fifth best in the nation right now.

Mac Jones (+250) Alabama

Jones slips past Fields to move into the No. 2 spot on the Heisman futures. Jones has given his Heisman hopes a boost after leading Alabama to back-to-back big wins over Georgia and Tennessee. Jones has passed for an SEC-best 1,905 yards with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions so far this season.

Justin Fields (+400) Ohio State

Fields has been knocked down to third on the list but considering Ohio State has only played one game it’s way too early to count him out. In the Buckeyes season opener against Nebraska Fields passed for 276 yards with two TD passes, and he also rushed for a team-high 54 yards with a score. Keep an eye on Fields to see what he can do this week against a Penn State squad that was exposed by Indiana last week.

Kyle Trask (+1600) Florida

Moving into the Top 4 as a +1600 underdog this week is Florida Gators’ quarterback Kyle Trask. Last week Florida and Trask had their game against LSU postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. That game will happen in December, which follows important games against Georgia and Tennessee. Trask doesn’t have the yards that other contenders have with only 996 passing yards, but he has thrown 14 touchdown passes to only one interception.

Trevor Lawrence -167

Mac Jones +250

Justin Fields +400

Kyle Trask +1600

Najee Harris +2500

D’Eriq King +2500

DeVonta Smith +2500

Travis Etienne +2800

Chuba Hubbard +4000

Trey Sermon +4000

Zach Wilson +4000

Stetson Bennett +5000

Sean Clifford +5000

Brock Purdy +5000

Oct. 13, 2020 Update

For the first time in almost a month there’s one player atop the Heisman odds, after Trevor Lawrence broke away from the pack. His stay atop the odds list could eb shortlived once the Big Ten season finally gets started in a couple weeks.

Trevor Lawrence (+110) Clemson

Lawrence is the lone favorite for the Heisman once again following Clemson’s 42-17 win over Miami last week. He torched the Miami Hurricanes for three touchdown passes and a TD run which throwing for 292 yards in the blowout. On the season Lawrence has now passed for 1,140 yards and 10 touchdowns without a single interception.

Justin Fields (+250) Ohio State

Fields remains locked in at +250 as he awaits Ohio State’s season opener on October 24 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. If Fields lives up to the hype and shreds the Cornhuskers he could supplant Lawrence atop the Heisman odds.

Mac Jones (+500) Alabama

Jones has made a big jump up the Heisman odds from +1200 after leading Alabama to a 3-0 start. Last week in Alabama’s 63-48 win over the Mississippi Rebels Jones passed for 417 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He’s now third in the SEC with 1,101 passing yards and eight touchdowns to one interception this season. He’ll get his biggest test of the season so far this weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs

Stetson Bennett (+1000) Georgia

Speaking of Georgia, their quarterback Stetson Bennett has rocketed up the Heisman odds lately. He currently sits at +1000 despite being pretty much an afterthought for the oddsmakers a few weeks ago at +20,000. Bennett doesn’t have as flashy numbers as Lawrence and Jones, with 689 passing yards and five touchdowns on the season, but he has led the Bulldogs to a 3-0 record. If he can lead them to an upset of Alabama this week his climb up the Heisman contenders list could continue.

Trevor Lawrence +110

Justin Fields +250

Mac Jones +500

Stetson Bennett +1000

Jaylen Waddle +1000

Kyle Trask +1400

Najee Harris +1600

Travis Etienne +2200

D’Eriq King +3300

Trey Sermon +3300

Ian Book +4000

Sam Howell +4000

Sean Clifford +5000

Brock Purdy +5000

DeVonta Smith +5000

Sam Ehlinger +8000

Chuba Hubbard +8000

Sept 29, 2020 Update

With Trevor Lawrence off last week and Justin Fields still waiting for Ohio State’s first game of the season, nothing has changed atop the Heisman Trophy odds this week. However, the rest of the Top 4 saw a bit of a shake up with Spencer Rattler and Sam Ehlinger both getting knocked out.

Trevor Lawrence (+250) Clemson

Clemson was on a bye week last week after winning their first games of the season while outscoring their opponents 86-13. Lawrence may lead the offense, but in Clemson’s last game he spent the second half on the sideline of a 49-0 blowout. After two cupcake matchups to start the season Lawrence will get to prove how worthy he is of the Heisman once Clemson faces some real competition.

Justin Fields (+250) Ohio State

Bettors continue to play the waiting game with Fields, who won’t take the field for the first time with Ohio State this season until October 24. After he finished third in the Heisman voting last season, bettors know what to expect from Fields. Can e live up to that while facing an all Big Ten schedule in this season flipped on its head by COVID-19?

Kyle Trask (+500) Florida

Trask makes the leap into the Heisman contender conversation after sitting at +1800 odds a week ago. In Florida’s season opener last week Trask torched Mississippi for 416 passing yards and six touchdowns. Trask will get the chance to prove he belongs among the Heisman contenders this season with some tough road games against Texas A&M, Georgia and Tennessee,

KJ Costello (+800) Mississippi State

Costello also caught the oddsmakers attention last week which vaulted him up to +800 from +3300 on the Heisman odds. In his first game with Mississippi State, after transferring from Stanford, he led them to a 44-34 upset win over LSU as a 14.5-point underdog. In the win he passed for 623 yards with five touchdowns. Costello will get the chance to lead Mississippi State to several upsets this season as they’ve got a tough schedule which includes dates with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Trevor Lawrence +250

Justin Fields +250

Kyle Trask +500

KJ Costello +800

D’Eriq King +1000

Mac Jones +1200

Jaylen Waddle +1600

Sam Ehlinger +2000

Najee Harris +2200

Travis Etienne +2500

Trey Sermon +2500

Sept 21, 2020 Update

The return of the Big Ten made a big change in the Heisman Trophy odds this week, as there’s a new co-favorite along side mainstay Trevor Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence (+250) Clemson

Lawrence delivered some big numbers last week against Citadel, but his Heisman odds actually worsened thanks to the Big Ten deciding to play. Last week Lawrence was a +175 favorite, but he’s now dropped to +250 and has to share the favorite slot. Against Citadel Lawrence played sparingly since it was a blowout from the start, and he completed 8-of-9 passes for 168 yards with three touchdown passes and a TD run.

Justin Fields (+250) Ohio State

Ohio State’s fall season is back on and that means quarterback Justin Fields has entered the Heisman conversation and is a co-favorite with Lawrence at +250. Last season Fields finished third in Heisman voting behind Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, who have both moved on to the NFL. Ohio State will begin their season on October 24 at home to Nebraska.

Spencer Rattler (+600) Oklahoma

Oklahoma was off last week and it cost Rattler a bit on the Heisman odds as he dropped from +400 to +600. Fields entering the race also likely contributed to that drop. Rattler will have the chance to impress this week as Oklahoma takes on a winless Kansas State who allowed 35 points to Arkansas State last time out.

Sam Ehlinger (+1000)

Ehlinger also saw his Heisman odds drop this week, as he fell from +600 to +1000. Ehlinger also got a rest last week during Texas’ early bye week. He’ll get a bigger test this week when Texas faces Teas Tech on the road.

See Heisman Trophy odds and see more names and longshots at BetRivers or SugarHouse:

Trevor Lawrence +250

Justin Fields +250

Spencer Rattler +600

Sam Ehlinger +1000

Kyle Trask +1800

Myle Brennan +2000

JT Daniels +2000

Mac Jones +2000

D’Eriq King +2000

Jaylen Waddle +2000

Najee Harris +2200

Bryce Young +2200

Travis Etienne +2500

Trey Sermon +2500

Kellen Mond +2700

KJ Costello +3300

Sam Howell +3300

Bo Nix +3300

DeVonta Smith +3300

Mathis D’Wan +4000

Ian Book +5000

Sean Clifford +5000

Kylin Hill +5000

Chuba Hubbard +5000

Micale Cunningham +8000

Tanner Morgan +8000

Zamir White +8000

Jack Coan +10000

Adrian Martinez +10000

Derek Stingley +10000

Tylan Wallace +10000

Sept 14, 2020 Update

Trevor Lawrence’s odds improved following a strong debut in Clemson’s opener. The biggest change in the Heisman odds this week is Sam Ehlinger, who vaulted up to third spot on the odds list with a dominating performance.

Trevor Lawrence (+175) Clemson

Lawrence didn’t deliver a dominating performance in Clemson’s season-opening win over Wake Forest with only one touchdown pass. However, he did keep the Tigers’ offense moving while completing 22-of-28 passes for 351 yards. The oddsmakers gave him a slight bump up to +175 after he sat at +200 last week.

And if there was any doubt about his intentions for next season, he put them to rest here.

Spencer Rattler (+400) Oklahoma

Rattler made the jump to +400 on the odds list from +700 after leading Oklahoma to a 48-0 blowout win over Missouri State in their season opener. Rattler only played the first half in the dominating win but still put up impressive numbers with 290 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Sam Ehlinger (+600)

Ehlinger announced his presence in the Heisman race by leading Texas to a 59-3 win over UTEP in their season opener. Ehlinger was listed at +2500 before that win, which catapulted him up to +600. Against UTEP Ehlinger passed for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

JT Daniels (+1000) Georgia

Daniels remains at +1000 for another as he awaits Georgia’s season-opener on September 26. The late start will give Daniels a little more time in his recovery from a torn ACL which remains a big question mark in his first season in Georgia.

Sept 10, 2020 Update

Trevor Lawrence (+200) Clemson

Leading Clemson, the No. 1 team in the nation, will give Lawrence the spotlight he needs to challenge for the Heisman. Now he just needs to back it up on the field. That shouldn’t be a problem as Clemson boasts one of the top offenses in college football and Lawrence’s stats should be massive. Winning a national championship would be a boon to his chances as well.

Spencer Rattler (+700) Oklahoma

Rattler’s odds have improved already, up from +900 few weeks ago. The Oklahoma QB leads a Sooners squad that should be in the running for a sixth straight conference title. With Oklahoma’s toughest games this season all at home Rattler is a serious breakout candidate.

D’Eriq King (+800) Miami

King is also on the rise on the odds list, up from +1400. After transferring in from Houston, King boasts play-making ability with his arm and his legs that could lead to big numbers and big wins in Miami.

JT Daniels (+1000) Georgia

Daniels make the leap into the Heisman contender pool this week at +1000. He’s coming off an injury-shortened season at USC last year after tearing his ACL. The injury cost him the starting job which resulted in his transfer to Georgia. He’ll be leading a talented offense in Georgia, but how will he knee hold up when he sees his first game action in over a year?

Heisman Trophy Betting Odds – check updates at BetRivers:

Trevor Lawrence +200

Spencer Rattler +700

D’Eriq King +800

JT Daniels +1000

Travis Etienne +1400

Myles Brennan +1600

Mac Jones +2600

Ian Book +2000

Sam Howell +2000

Kyle Trask +2000

Jaylen Waddle +2000

Bryce Young +2000

Najee Harris +2200

Sam Ehlinger +2500

Kellen Mond +2500

KJ Costello +2800

Chuba Hubbard +3300

Bo Nix +3300

DeVonta Smith +3300

Spencer Sanders +4000

Micale Cunningham +5000

Kylin Hill +5000

Brock Purdy +5000

Zamir White +5000

Tylan Wallace +6600

Stetson Bennett +10000

Jarrett Guarantano +10000

John Rhys Plumlee +10000

Derek Stingley +10000

Pooka Williams +10000

Charlie Brewer +15000

JD Spielman +15000

Seth Williams +15000

Javian Hawkins +20000

Kadrius Toney +20000

Feleipe Franks +25000

Racey McMath +25000

Brady White +25000

Matt Corral +35000

Sam Hartman +35000

Tate Martell +50000

Brian Maurer +50000

Sept. 1. 2020 Heisman Update

Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields would sit near the top of this 2020 Heisman Trophy odds board, but since the Big Ten won’t happen, his chances are pretty remote. Instead, its another stellar young QB who has been atop this list for more than a year already.

Trevor Lawrence (+200) Clemson

The projected first overall pick in 2021 will enter the season as prohibitive odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy at +200. Clemson has won five straight ACC titles and are the heavy favorites to win it this year. With a favorable schedule, Trevor Lawrence’s stats should be insane and he enjoys the bonus of lining up beside star RB Travis Etienne. This offense could explode, Lawrence’s stats will be gaudy, Heisman voters won’t be able to help themselves.

Spencer Rattler (+900) Oklahoma

Like Clemson, Oklahoma has claimed five straight conference titles. Head Coach Lincoln Riley established himself as one of the best coaches in the country, and his young QB Spencer Rattler should thrive under his tutelage. Spencer was a 5-star recruit out of high school and many project him as a breakout star in 2020.