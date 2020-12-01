Aug 31, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Big Ten logo on yardage markers during warmups prior to the game betwee the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana vs Wisconsin Big Ten odds highlight Week 14 NCAA lines

December 01, 2020

Week 14 in college football delivers a pair of Top 25 matchups on the schedule, including an interesting matchup in the Big Ten.

In the Big Ten, No. 10 ranked Indiana visits No. 18 ranked Wisconsin. Indiana may be ranked higher, but when the odds were set for this game Wisconsin was listed as a 12.5-point favorite. Wisconsin has won 20 straight against Indiana with an 8-2 record against the spread. Matchup Report

The other Top 25 matchup is No. 25 Liberty at No. 14 Coastal Carolina. On the opening odds Coastal Carolina was a 6-point favorite. Coastal Carolina heads into this week on a 10-game winning streak with a 7-2-1 record ATS. Liberty has won seven straight ATS, and as an underdog they’re 6-1 ATS in their last seven.

The largest spread on the board this week when the lines opened was in the Western Carolina at North Carolina matchup. North Carolina opened as a massive 45.5-point home favorite. North Carolina has never been favored by more than 40 points, but when favored by more than 30 points they’re 4-3 ATS.

There were two games with 30-plus point spread this week. First, in the ACC Notre Dame opened as a 33.5-point favorite against Syracuse. In their last five games when listed as a 30-point-plus favorite Notre Dame is 5-0 straight up and 2-3 ATS. Matchup Report 

The other point spread over 30 points was in the Vanderbilt at Georgia matchup. Not surprisingly Georgia was listed as a 33.5-point home favorite. Vanderbilt is 0-8 this season with a 4-4 record ATS. Georgia snapped a four-game ATS losing streak last week, and when favored by 30 points or more they’re 2-7 ATS in their last nine.

There are also three teams favored by more than 20 points on the road this week.

Ohio State opened as a 23.5-point road favorite against Michigan State. As a road favorite Ohio State is 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS in their last eight.

Boise State opened as a 26-point road favorite against Utah State. Boise State is 17-2 SU and 16-3 ATS in their last 19 versus Utah State, but as a road favorite they’re 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 overall.

The last 20-point road favorite this week is Clemson at Virginia Tech as a 21.5-point favorite. Clemson has been favored 20 points or more on the road six times already this season, going 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS.

