Iron Bowl pick among NCAA best bets

November 27, 2020

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at North Carolina Tar Heels (+6/69.5) | Matchup Report 

This matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Tar Heels looks like an easy Over play for total bettors. Notre Dame is 5-2 Over in their last seven games and on the road they’re 4-1 Over in their last five. The Tar Heels offense have been explosive lately, scoring 40-plus points in four straight games, which included putting 59 on the board last week against Wake Forest.

North Carolina has gone Over the total in four straight and in their last three games at home. Take the Over on the 69.5 total.

Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-24.5/62.5) | Matchup Report 

This years Iron Bowl is in Alabama where the Crimson Tide are favored by more than three touchdowns. Alabama has won eight straight and they’ve covered the spread in their last four games. At home they’ve won six in a row against the spread. The Tigers have won three straight ATS, but on the road they’ve been mediocre at 4-5 ATS in their last nine. The Tigers are also 2-4 ATS in their last six games in Alabama. Take Alabama -24.5.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Wolverines (-2/58) | Matchup Report 

Who do you take in a game between two struggling football teams? Heading into this matchup Penn State has lost five in a row both SU and ATS. Michigan has dropped four straight ATS and five of their last six. The Wolverines are also 2-5 SU in their last seven and at home they’ve lost three straight. The Nittany Lions are 4-2 ATS in their last six games and they did defeat the Wolverines 28-21 as a 7.5-point favorite last season. However, Penn State is awful in Michigan. The Wolverines are 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine home games against Penn State. Take Michigan -2.

