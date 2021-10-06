Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Michigan vs Nebraska Pick – More NCAA Predictions

October 06, 2021 - National Football Post

A Michigan vs Nebraska pick, a Penn State vs Iowa pick and more Big Ten college football predictions prime the pump for NCAA bettors this weekend.

Check out our analysis with odds as of midweek at FanDuel Sportsbook (check them out for huge college bonuses and tons of fun, profitable wagering options.)

Michigan at Nebraska  (+3/52.5) – Matchup Report

The Wolverines have been a good bet so far this season at 4-1 against the spread. They’re also 5-1 SU in their last six games as a road favorite. Nebraska has won their last three at home SU and ATS, but when they’re a home underdog they’re a lousy 1-8 SU and 2-7 ATS in their last nine.

Pick: Michigan -3

Michigan State at Rutgers (+5/50.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan State delivered a 48-31 win over Western Kentucky last week as a 10.5-point favorite and on the road they’re 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six. Rutgers is terrible as a home underdog with seven straight losses at 2-5 ATS and a 1-17 SU record and 7-11 ATS mark in their last 18.

Pick: Michigan State -5

Virginia at Louisville (-2.5/65.5) – Matchup Report

Virginia delivered last week with a 30-28 win over Miami as a 3.5-point underdog. However, on the road they’re 1-8 SU and 3-6 ATS in their last nine. When favored Louisville has been pretty solid lately at 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

Pick: Louisville -2.5

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (+1/47) – Matchup Report

Notre Dame dropped their first of the season last week in a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati as a 2-point underdog. On the road Notre Dame is 11-2 SU but only 7-5-1 ATS in their last 13. Virginia Tech has covered in three of their last four home games, and four of their last five as a home underdog.

Pick: Virginia Tech +1

Penn State at Iowa (-2/41.5) – Matchup Report

Penn State is a money-making 8-1 ATS in their last nine games. They’re also 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games, and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 as an underdog. Iowa has had trouble with Penn State at 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven. That includes losing three in a row at home.

Pick: Penn State +2

