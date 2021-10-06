Michigan vs Nebraska Pick – More NCAA Predictions

A Michigan vs Nebraska pick, a Penn State vs Iowa pick and more Big Ten college football predictions prime the pump for NCAA bettors this weekend.

Michigan at Nebraska (+3/52.5) – Matchup Report

The Wolverines have been a good bet so far this season at 4-1 against the spread. They’re also 5-1 SU in their last six games as a road favorite. Nebraska has won their last three at home SU and ATS, but when they’re a home underdog they’re a lousy 1-8 SU and 2-7 ATS in their last nine.

Pick: Michigan -3

Michigan State at Rutgers (+5/50.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan State delivered a 48-31 win over Western Kentucky last week as a 10.5-point favorite and on the road they’re 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six. Rutgers is terrible as a home underdog with seven straight losses at 2-5 ATS and a 1-17 SU record and 7-11 ATS mark in their last 18.

Pick: Michigan State -5

Virginia at Louisville (-2.5/65.5) – Matchup Report

Virginia delivered last week with a 30-28 win over Miami as a 3.5-point underdog. However, on the road they’re 1-8 SU and 3-6 ATS in their last nine. When favored Louisville has been pretty solid lately at 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

Pick: Louisville -2.5

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (+1/47) – Matchup Report

Notre Dame dropped their first of the season last week in a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati as a 2-point underdog. On the road Notre Dame is 11-2 SU but only 7-5-1 ATS in their last 13. Virginia Tech has covered in three of their last four home games, and four of their last five as a home underdog.

Pick: Virginia Tech +1

Penn State at Iowa (-2/41.5) – Matchup Report

Penn State is a money-making 8-1 ATS in their last nine games. They’re also 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games, and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 as an underdog. Iowa has had trouble with Penn State at 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven. That includes losing three in a row at home.

Pick: Penn State +2