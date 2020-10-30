Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Tauskie Dove (86) runs against LSU Tigers cornerback Cordale Flott (25) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football Picks: LSU vs Auburn Cat Fight

October 30, 2020

Three of the biggest games on the college football betting menu for Saturday as covered here with an expert pick. We have two point spread winners and one OVER UNDER prediction, featuring two SEC battles (LSU vs Auburn and Alabama vs Mississippi State) and the marquee game from the Big Ten (Ohio State at Penn State).

Check out the odds and matchup reports for every NCAA game this weekend.

LSU Tigers at Auburn Tigers (+2.5/65) – Matchup Report

The battle between the Tigers takes place at Auburn this weekend and we’re liking the Tigers obviously. I guess you’ll need a little more info than that. Auburn has been a strong bet at home with a 9-1 record straight up and an 8-2 record against the spread in their last 10.

In the last 11 matchups between the Tigers the home team is 8-3 ATS. That includes Auburn going 4-1 ATS in their last five at home to LSU. We’ll take Auburn with the upset at +2.5.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions (+12/64)

There are some conflicting trends in this matchup to try and dissect. The Nittany Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against Big Ten opponents, and at home they’ve dropped five straight games ATS. However, against the Buckeyes they’ve won ATS in four straight and five of their last six.

On the road against Penn State the Buckeyes are 0-3 ATS in their last three games, and 3-7 ATS in their last 10. We expect the Buckeyes to win this game, but the Nittany Lions should keep it close enough to win ATS at +12. Take Penn State +12. Matchup Report

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide (-31/63.5) – Matchup Report

If the Alabama defense shows up in this game, it looks like an easy Under on the posted total. In their last three games the Bulldogs have score 14, 2 and 14 points. Not surprisingly all three of those games went Under the total. Mississippi State is also 9-3 Under in their last 12 road games, and a crazy 17-5 Under in their last 22 conference games.

In the last 13 matchups between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs the Under is 10-3. Take the Under on the 63.5 total.

