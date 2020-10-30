NCAA Football Picks: LSU vs Auburn Cat Fight

Three of the biggest games on the college football betting menu for Saturday as covered here with an expert pick. We have two point spread winners and one OVER UNDER prediction, featuring two SEC battles (LSU vs Auburn and Alabama vs Mississippi State) and the marquee game from the Big Ten (Ohio State at Penn State).

Check out the odds and matchup reports for every NCAA game this weekend.

LSU Tigers at Auburn Tigers (+2.5/65) – Matchup Report

The battle between the Tigers takes place at Auburn this weekend and we’re liking the Tigers obviously. I guess you’ll need a little more info than that. Auburn has been a strong bet at home with a 9-1 record straight up and an 8-2 record against the spread in their last 10.

In the last 11 matchups between the Tigers the home team is 8-3 ATS. That includes Auburn going 4-1 ATS in their last five at home to LSU. We’ll take Auburn with the upset at +2.5.