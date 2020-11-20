NCAA Picks Week 12: Big 12, Big Ten, SEC picks

The Battle of Oklahoma, a Big Ten tilt featuring Wisconsin and Northwestern and an SEC clash with Georgia facing Mississippi State.

These are the NCAA pick Week 12 that college football bettors can gain some insight here.

Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern Wildcats (+7.5/44)

Northwestern has been filling bettor’s bankrolls all season and we think that trend will continue this weekend against Wisconsin. The Wildcats are 4-0-1 against the spread this season. Last season the Badgers defeated the Wildcats 24-15 but failed to cover as a 23.5-point favorite.

With that ATS win Northwestern improved to 4-1 ATS in their last five against Wisconsin and all four wins came as the underdog. At home against Wisconsin, Northwestern is 8-1 ATS in their last nine. Take Northwestern +7.5. Matchup Report