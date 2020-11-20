Nov 14, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) celebrates his touchdown with Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Picks Week 12: Big 12, Big Ten, SEC picks

November 20, 2020

The Battle of Oklahoma, a Big Ten tilt featuring Wisconsin and Northwestern and an SEC clash with Georgia facing Mississippi State.

These are the NCAA pick Week 12 that college football bettors can gain some insight here.

Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern Wildcats (+7.5/44)

Northwestern has been filling bettor’s bankrolls all season and we think that trend will continue this weekend against Wisconsin. The Wildcats are 4-0-1 against the spread this season. Last season the Badgers defeated the Wildcats 24-15 but failed to cover as a 23.5-point favorite.

With that ATS win Northwestern improved to 4-1 ATS in their last five against Wisconsin and all four wins came as the underdog. At home against Wisconsin, Northwestern is 8-1 ATS in their last nine. Take Northwestern +7.5. Matchup Report 

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Oklahoma Sooners (-7/59)

Will Oklahoma State get the best of Oklahoma in the Bedlam Series this season? For Cowboys fans, unfortunately, we think the answer is no. Both sides head into this matchup strong with the Sooners on a four-game winning streak SU and ATS, and the Cowboy 5-1 SU in their last six. One difference is that the Cowboys are 3-3 ATS.

The Sooners have won five straight against the Cowboys at 4-1 ATS, and they’re 15-2 SU and 12-5 ATS in their last 17 against them. At home the Sooners have been practically unbeatable lately at 18-1 SU and 12-7 ATS in their last nine. Take Oklahoma -7. Matchup Report 

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs (-24.5/44.5)

The battle of the Bulldogs appears to have Under written all over it for total bettors. Mississippi State and their lackluster offense has been a money-maker on the Under at 5-0 Under this season and 8-2 Under in their last 10. On the road they’re 10-3 Under in their last 13. Georgia is also a strong Under at 11-4 Under in their last 15 and 6-1 Under in their last seven at home.

Mississippi State is averaging only 16 points per game this season and their facing a Georgia defense that is the No. 1 scoring defense in the SEC this season. Take the Under on the 44.5 total. Matchup Report

