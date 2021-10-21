Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Big 10 helmet and Ohio State Buckeyes helmet are displayed during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State vs Indiana pick highlights Week 8 preview

October 20, 2021 - National Football Post

College football continues to offer up terrific wagering value and regulated betting states have extra interest in schools from their states.

That means Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Virginia and more each week. Check it out and find odds and ‘Bet $5, win your bet and get $200 in wagers’ at FanDuel.

Colorado at California (-8.5/43) – Matchup Report

California has been a massive disappointment for bettors as the underdog with five straight losses against the spread and a 1-9 ATS record in their last 10. Home field advantage hasn’t meant much for California either, as they’re 2-9 ATS in their last 11 at home. In their last five games against California, Colorado is 4-1 ATS

Pick: Colorado +8.5

Ohio State at Indiana (+20/60) – Matchup Report

Ohio State has covered in three straight and on the road they’ve won 11 in a row at 8-2-1 ATS. As a road favorite the Buckeyes are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine. Indiana is 1-5 ATS this season and 3-11-1 ATS in their last 15 at home as an underdog. In this matchup Ohio State has won 21 straight.

Pick: Ohio State -19

Northwestern at Michigan (-23.5/51) – Matchup Report

Michigan has been a solid bet this season at 5-1 ATS. However, at home they’re 3-5 ATS in their last eight. Northwestern has dropped three straight on the road both SU and ATS, and they’re 2-4 ATS on the season overall. In this matchup Michigan has won six straight at 3-3 ATS, and they’re 3-6 ATS in their last nine.

Pick: Northwestern +23.5

Georgia Tech at Virginia (-7/62) – Matchup Report

Virginia has won three in a row ATS and they’re 10-3 ATS in their last 13. At home they’re a profitable 11-2 ATS in their last 13. Georgia Tech is 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 road games and 4-5 ATS in their last nine as an underdog. At home to Georgia Tech, Virginia is 10-2 SU and 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12.

Pick: Virginia -7

Syracuse at Virginia Tech (-3/46) – Matchup Report

Virginia Tech has been picking bettor’s pockets with four straight losses ATS and a 3-8 ATS record in their last 11. When favored their only 2-5 ATS in their last seven. Syracuse is 6-1 ATS this season, which includes five straight wins. As an underdog Syracuse has won four straight ATS and seven of their last eight.

Pick: Syracuse +3

