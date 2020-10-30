Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is sacked by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA betting trends, streaks, picks

October 30, 2020

The huge spread in the Michigan vs Michigan State game matches a historical number from 2016 when the Spartans were 24.5-point home underdogs. They easily covered the spread back then and MSU backers are hoping for the same Saturday as they sit as 24.5-point road dogs.

And Iowa State faces by far its largest ever road spread at Kansas. The Cyclones were -18.5 here in 2018, but this line is currently -28. Elsewhere, Ohio State looks to cover nearly two TDs at Penn State and LSU is small chalk at Auburn in a big SEC clash.

Check out some money-making college football betting trends here in Week 9 and see all the live NCAA football lines and matchup reports in our stats section.

Betting Trends

Ohio State -12 at Penn State at BetRivers | Matchup Report

The Buckeyes lay 12 here and have dominated point spreads in Big Ten action at 10-3 ATS. Beware Penn State as a nasty dog however, as they are 7-1 ATS past 8 in this position.

Ohio State is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 vs Penn State.

Ohio State is 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games against an opponent in the Big Ten

OVER is 11-3 past 14 Buckeyes games as road favorites

Penn State is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games when playing as the underdog

Michigan -24.5 at Michigan State at BetRivers | Matchup Report

The Wolverines have won and covered the past two meetings after failing to cover in 10 straight.

Spartans just 2-11 ATS past 13 Big Ten games

Spartans 0-6 ATS past 6 as underdogs

Wolverines 7-1 ATS past 8 as favorites

LSU -2.5 at Auburn at BetRivers | Matchup Report

If the spread scares you (it does for us), check the UNDER angles historically here.

UNDER is 9 LSU’s 10 games at Auburn.

Auburn is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games

UNDER is 8-3 Auburn’s last 11 conference games.

UNDER is 15-6 Auburn’s last 21 games as underdog

Oklahoma -14.5 at Texas Tech at BetRivers | Matchup Report

Sooners have won 8 in a row vs Texas Tech, 8 of past 9 meetings went OVER.

Iowa State -28 at Kansas at BetRivers  | Matchup Report

Iowa State 9-1 SU but just 6-4 ATS past 10 vs Kansas.

See matchup reports and college football betting trends and analysis on every game.

