NCAA betting trends, streaks, picks

The huge spread in the Michigan vs Michigan State game matches a historical number from 2016 when the Spartans were 24.5-point home underdogs. They easily covered the spread back then and MSU backers are hoping for the same Saturday as they sit as 24.5-point road dogs.
And Iowa State faces by far its largest ever road spread at Kansas. The Cyclones were -18.5 here in 2018, but this line is currently -28. Elsewhere, Ohio State looks to cover nearly two TDs at Penn State and LSU is small chalk at Auburn in a big SEC clash.
Check out some money-making college football betting trends here in Week 9 and see all the live NCAA football lines and matchup reports in our stats section.