Rose Bowl Pick, Sugar Bowl Pick, Fiesta Bowl Pick

The strangest bowl season in history is here and the top four ranked teams in the nation do battle Jan. 1 with a spot in the college football national championship game at stake.

Alabama faces Notre Dame and Ohio State battles Clemson. Check out our analysis of each game and prediction.

Rose Bowl – Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Alabama Crimson Tide (-20/65.5) | Matchup Report

Thanks to the pandemic this year’s Rose Bowl is being played in Texas. Alabama is heavily favored and they’ve lived up to the hype lately with a 7-1 against the spread record in their last eight games. When favored by 20 points or more Alabama is 30-0 straight up and 19-11 ATS in their last 30 games.

Notre Dame has been a bad bet in bowl games with a 5-12 ATS record in their last 12, and in bowl games played specifically in January they’re 1-7 ATS in their last eight.

Rose Bowl Pick: Take Alabama -20.

Sugar Bowl – Ohio State Buckeyes vs Clemson Tigers (-7.5/66.5) | Matchup Report

We expect to see another Clemson/Alabama matchup for the national championship, but we do expect Ohio State to keep this game close. Ohio State has been a nice pick as an underdog at 7-1 SU and ATS in their last eight games.

As a bowl game underdog the Buckeyes are 7-3 ATS in their last 10. In their last 45 games as the favorite the Tigers are 44-1 SU. They’ll win on Friday but we’ll take Ohio State +7.5 to deliver an ATS upset.

Sugar Bowl Pick: Take the Buckeyes + the points

Fiesta Bowl – Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa State Cyclones (-4/58) | Matchup Report

The Ducks have been a very profitable bet as an underdog with three wins in a row straight up. As a bowl game underdog they’ve also won three straight, and they’re 7-1 ATS in their last eight. Iowa State is a mediocre 6-5 ATS in their last 11 games. In their last five bowl games they’re only 1-4 SU and ATS and they’re 3-6 ATS in their last nine.

Fiesta Bowl Pick: Take Oregon +4.