Texas AM vs Auburn Pick, More NCAA Predictions

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers (+6.5/48.5)

Saturday’s matchup between the Aggies and Tigers looks like a sure Under play for total bettors. Texas A&M is 3-1 Under in their last four games, and 8-3 Under in their last 11. On the road they’ve been a consistent Under at 6-1 Under in their last seven, and 8-2 Under in their last 10. On the other side, Auburn has gone Under the total in five straight and seven of their last eight. Take the Under on the 48.5 total

Indiana Hoosiers at Wisconsin Badgers (-14/45)

Indiana has been the best betting option in the Big Ten this season with a perfect 7-0 record against the spread. That includes three ATS wins as the underdog. The Hoosiers are also 5-1 ATS in their last six road games, and 7-2 ATS in their last nine. Wisconsin has only played three games this season thanks to multiple COVID cancellations. In their last game, two weeks ago, they were upset by Northwestern 17-7 as a 7-point favorite. We see another upset in their future. Take Indiana +14.

Washington State Cougars at USC Trojans (-13/67)

A rare Sunday game on the college football scheduled (thanks to COVID postponements) sees the Trojans host the Cougars. The Cougars haven’t been the best bet lately at 2-5 ATS in their last seven games, but on the road they’re surprisingly 7-3 ATS in their last 10. The Trojans are 1-3 ATS in their last four and only 4-5 ATS in their last nine. The matchup trends here actually favor the Cougars. Washington State is 3-1 ATS in their last four against USC and 4-2 ATS in their last six. On the road against the Trojans the Cougars have won three straight ATS, and their 6-3 ATS in their last nine. Take Washington State +13.