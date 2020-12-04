Oct 31, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) stiff arms a LSU defender during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Texas AM vs Auburn Pick, More NCAA Predictions

December 04, 2020

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers (+6.5/48.5)

Saturday’s matchup between the Aggies and Tigers looks like a sure Under play for total bettors. Texas A&M is 3-1 Under in their last four games, and 8-3 Under in their last 11. On the road they’ve been a consistent Under at 6-1 Under in their last seven, and 8-2 Under in their last 10. On the other side, Auburn has gone Under the total in five straight and seven of their last eight. Take the Under on the 48.5 total

Indiana Hoosiers at Wisconsin Badgers (-14/45)

Indiana has been the best betting option in the Big Ten this season with a perfect 7-0 record against the spread. That includes three ATS wins as the underdog. The Hoosiers are also 5-1 ATS in their last six road games, and 7-2 ATS in their last nine. Wisconsin has only played three games this season thanks to multiple COVID cancellations. In their last game, two weeks ago, they were upset by Northwestern 17-7 as a 7-point favorite. We see another upset in their future. Take Indiana +14.

Washington State Cougars at USC Trojans (-13/67)

A rare Sunday game on the college football scheduled (thanks to COVID postponements) sees the Trojans host the Cougars. The Cougars haven’t been the best bet lately at 2-5 ATS in their last seven games, but on the road they’re surprisingly 7-3 ATS in their last 10. The Trojans are 1-3 ATS in their last four and only 4-5 ATS in their last nine. The matchup trends here actually favor the Cougars. Washington State is 3-1 ATS in their last four against USC and 4-2 ATS in their last six. On the road against the Trojans the Cougars have won three straight ATS, and their 6-3 ATS in their last nine. Take Washington State +13.

Upcoming Games

Dec 4th, 8:30 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette (20) +3 -110

Appalachian State -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Texas A&M (5) -5 -110

Auburn +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Texas -7 -110

Kansas State +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma State (19) -1 -110

TCU +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Kansas +27 -110

Texas Tech -27 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Nebraska +1 -110

Purdue -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Ohio State (3) -23.5 -110

Michigan State +23.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Penn State -11.5 -110

Rutgers +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Memphis +2.5 -110

Tulane -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Toledo -9 -110

NIU +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Western Carolina +49.5 -110

North Carolina -49.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Cincinnati (7) -3.5 -110

Tulsa (22) +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 12:00 PM

Arkansas +2.5 -115

Missouri -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 2:00 PM

Eastern Michigan +13.5 -110

Western Michigan -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 2:00 PM

Bowling Green +2.5 -110

Akron -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 2:00 PM

Ball State -1 -110

Central Michigan +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 2:00 PM

Troy -5 -110

South Alabama +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 2:30 PM

Syracuse +33.5 -110

Notre Dame (2) -33.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 3:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +21 -110

Arkansas State -21 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 3:30 PM

Florida (6) -17.5 -110

Tennessee +17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 3:30 PM

West Virginia +6.5 -110

Iowa State (12) -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 3:30 PM

Indiana (10) +14 -110

Wisconsin (18) -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 3:30 PM

Iowa (24) -13.5 -110

Illinois +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 3:30 PM

Buffalo -11 -110

Ohio +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 3:30 PM

Boston College +4 -110

Virginia -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:00 PM

Vanderbilt +35.5 -110

Georgia (11) -35.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:00 PM

Stanford +11.5 -110

Washington (23) -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:00 PM

Georgia Tech +6.5 -110

NC State -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 5:30 PM

BYU (8) -10 -110

Coastal Carolina (14) +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 6:00 PM

Florida Atlantic +2 -110

Georgia Southern -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 6:00 PM

San Jose State -2.5 -105

Hawaii +2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 7:00 PM

Colorado -7.5 -115

Arizona +7.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 7:00 PM

Oregon (21) -9 -110

California +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 7:00 PM

Colorado State +7.5 -110

San Diego State -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 7:30 PM

South Carolina +11.5 -110

Kentucky -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 7:30 PM

Clemson (4) -22 -110

Virginia Tech +22 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 8:00 PM

Alabama (1) -29.5 -110

LSU +29.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 8:00 PM

Baylor +21.5 -110

Oklahoma (13) -21.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 8:00 PM

Miami-FL (9) -14.5 -110

Duke +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 10:30 PM

UCLA +3 -110

Arizona State -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 10:30 PM

Fresno State +6.5 -110

Nevada -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 10:30 PM

Wyoming -18 -110

New Mexico +18 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 10:30 PM

Oregon State +11.5 -110

Utah -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 7:30 PM

Washington State +13 -110

USC (17) -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 10th, 7:00 PM

Pittsburgh -6.5 -110

Georgia Tech +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 11th, 7:00 PM

Arizona State

Arizona

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 11th, 9:30 PM

Utah

Colorado

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 11th, 10:00 PM

Nevada

San Jose State

@

Game Preview & Stats