Week 11 brings a classic Big Ten battle as Michigan battles Wisconsin and our writers have picks on this game and two other major clashes.
Check out our Week 11 college football picks, along with the latest NCAA football betting lines an matchup reports on every game.
Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Wolverines (+4.5/54) | Matchup Report | BetRivers
Michigan’s awful season continued last week as they fell to Indiana 38-21 as a 4-point underdog. They’re now 1-4 straight up and against the spread in their last five games. Expect the hard times to continue this week.
As a home underdog, Michigan is 1-8 SU and 3-6 ATS in their last nine. Wisconsin is 16-6 ATS in their last 22 games on the road and against teams with losing record they’re 6-2 ATS in their last eight. Take Wisconsin -4.5.