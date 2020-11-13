Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) and defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 College Football Picks

November 13, 2020

Week 11 brings a classic Big Ten battle as Michigan battles Wisconsin and our writers have picks on this game and two other major clashes.

Check out our Week 11 college football picks, along with the latest NCAA football betting lines an matchup reports on every game.

Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Wolverines (+4.5/54) | Matchup Report | BetRivers

Michigan’s awful season continued last week as they fell to Indiana 38-21 as a 4-point underdog. They’re now 1-4 straight up and against the spread in their last five games. Expect the hard times to continue this week.

As a home underdog, Michigan is 1-8 SU and 3-6 ATS in their last nine. Wisconsin is 16-6 ATS in their last 22 games on the road and against teams with losing record they’re 6-2 ATS in their last eight. Take Wisconsin -4.5.

Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators (-17/60.5)

The Razorbacks have been money for bettors and we think they’ll continue to payout this week against Florida. Arkansas has won eight straight ATS and they’ve won four straight ATS on the road.

As an underdog Arkansas has won seven in a row ATS. The Gators have solid numbers against Arkansas with an 8-1 record SU and a 7-2 ATS mark in their last nine matchups. However, one trend sticks out for us. When listed as a 17-point or 17.5-point favorite (they’re listed ay -17.5 at some books) the Gators are 2-6 ATS in their last eight. We’ll take Arkansas +17.

Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Tech Hokies (-2/67.5) | Matchup Report

A ranked road underdog against an unranked home favorite.

This total caught our eye due to an interesting trend we had to do a little digging to find. Both sides in this matchup have posted more Overs than Unders this season, with Miami at 4-3 Over and Virginia Tech at 5-2 Over. Despite that we like the Under. Here’s why.

When the Hurricanes are listed as an underdog they’ve been a money Under play. Look at these results. As an underdog Miami is 8-1 Under in their last nine, and 10-2 Under in their last 12. Also worth noting, in the last 12 matchups between Miami and Virginia Tech the Under is 8-4.

We’ll take the Under on the 67.5 total.

Bet Now!

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Vanderbilt +18 -110

Kentucky -18 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

TCU +3 -105

West Virginia -3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Miami-FL (9) +2.5 -110

Virginia Tech -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Indiana (10) -7.5 -120

Michigan State +7.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Penn State -3 -105

Nebraska +3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Middle Tennessee +23.5 -110

Marshall (16) -23.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Army +3 -110

Tulane -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Western Carolina +34 -110

Liberty (22) -34 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 12:00 PM

Wake Forest +13 -110

North Carolina -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 1:00 PM

Illinois +5.5 -110

Rutgers -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 2:00 PM

South Alabama +15.5 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette (25) -15.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 2:30 PM

Fresno State -10 -110

Utah State +10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 2:30 PM

Georgia State +17.5 -110

Appalachian State -17.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:00 PM

UTEP +6.5 -110

UTSA -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

USC (20) -14.5 -110

Arizona +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Colorado +9 -110

Stanford -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Louisville +3.5 -110

Virginia -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Southern Miss +8 -110

WKU -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

USF +14 -110

Houston -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Texas State +10.5 -110

Georgia Southern -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 3:30 PM

Notre Dame (2) -11.5 -110

Boston College +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 4:00 PM

Baylor -1.5 -110

Texas Tech +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 4:00 PM

Hawaii +10 -110

San Diego State -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 5:00 PM

Northwestern (23) -3 -110

Purdue +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 6:30 PM

Nevada -17 -110

New Mexico +17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:00 PM

SMU (19) -1 -110

Tulsa +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:00 PM

Arkansas +17 -110

Florida (6) -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:00 PM

Oregon (11) -10.5 -110

Washington State +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

Florida State +10.5 -110

NC State -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

Wisconsin (13) -4.5 -110

Michigan +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

Temple +25.5 -110

UCF -25.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 7:30 PM

South Carolina +12.5 -110

Ole Miss -12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 10:30 PM

UNLV +16 -110

San Jose State -16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 14th, 11:00 PM

Oregon State +14 -110

Washington -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 12:00 PM

California

UCLA

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 17th, 7:00 PM

Buffalo -30.5 -114

Bowling Green +30.5 -114

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 17th, 7:00 PM

Akron +20.5 -137

Kent State -20.5 -137

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 17th, 8:00 PM

Ohio -3.5 -113

Miami-OH +3.5 -113

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 18th, 7:00 PM

NIU +10.5 -114

Ball State -10.5 -114

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 18th, 7:00 PM

Western Michigan +2.5 -118

Central Michigan -2.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 18th, 7:00 PM

Toledo -7.5 -121

Eastern Michigan +7.5 -121

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 7:30 PM

Tulane

Tulsa

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 9:00 PM

Utah State

Wyoming

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 20th, 7:00 PM

Syracuse +6.5 -110

Louisville -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 20th, 7:30 PM

Purdue

Minnesota

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 20th, 8:00 PM

Massachusetts

Florida Atlantic

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 20th, 9:30 PM

New Mexico

Air Force

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

LSU

Arkansas

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Florida (6)

Vanderbilt

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Wake Forest

Duke

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Clemson (4)

Florida State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Illinois

Nebraska

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Indiana (10)

Ohio State (3)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

East Carolina

Temple

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Houston

SMU (19)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina (15)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Georgia Southern

Army

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:00 PM

Stephen F. Austin

Memphis

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 12:30 PM

Charlotte

Marshall (16)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 2:00 PM

Florida International (FIU)

WKU

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 2:00 PM

Rice

North Texas

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 2:00 PM

Central Arkansas

Louisiana-Lafayette (25)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 2:33 PM

Michigan State

Maryland

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 2:33 PM

Wisconsin (13)

Northwestern (23)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 2:33 PM

Iowa

Penn State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 2:33 PM

UCLA

Oregon (11)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:00 PM

UTSA

Southern Miss

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:00 PM

North Alabama

BYU (8)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:00 PM

Arkansas State

Texas State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:30 PM

Ole Miss

Texas A&M (5)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:30 PM

California

Oregon State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:30 PM

Texas (21)

Kansas

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:30 PM

Cincinnati (7)

UCF

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:30 PM

San Diego State

Nevada

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 3:30 PM

Middle Tennessee

Troy

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 4:00 PM

Kansas State

Iowa State (17)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 4:00 PM

Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 4:00 PM

Georgia State

South Alabama

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 4:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe

LA Tech

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 4:00 PM

Kentucky

Alabama (1)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 4:00 PM

Abilene Christian

Virginia

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 5:30 PM

UNLV

Colorado State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 7:00 PM

San Jose State

Fresno State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 7:00 PM

Tennessee

Auburn (24)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 7:30 PM

Missouri

South Carolina

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 7:30 PM

Oklahoma State (14) +8.5 +107

Oklahoma (18) -8.5 +107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 7:30 PM

Liberty (22)

NC State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 7:30 PM

Michigan

Rutgers

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 7:30 PM

Mississippi State

Georgia (12)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 8:00 PM

Georgia Tech

Miami-FL (9)

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 8:00 PM

Navy

USF

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 8:00 PM

Arizona

Washington

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 10:00 PM

Arizona State

Colorado

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 10:30 PM

USC (20) -2.5 -110

Utah +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 11:00 PM

Washington State

Stanford

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 21st, 11:00 PM

Boise State

Hawaii

@

Game Preview & Stats