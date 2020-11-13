Week 11 College Football Picks

Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators (-17/60.5)

The Razorbacks have been money for bettors and we think they’ll continue to payout this week against Florida. Arkansas has won eight straight ATS and they’ve won four straight ATS on the road.

As an underdog Arkansas has won seven in a row ATS. The Gators have solid numbers against Arkansas with an 8-1 record SU and a 7-2 ATS mark in their last nine matchups. However, one trend sticks out for us. When listed as a 17-point or 17.5-point favorite (they’re listed ay -17.5 at some books) the Gators are 2-6 ATS in their last eight. We’ll take Arkansas +17.

Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Tech Hokies (-2/67.5) | Matchup Report

A ranked road underdog against an unranked home favorite.

This total caught our eye due to an interesting trend we had to do a little digging to find. Both sides in this matchup have posted more Overs than Unders this season, with Miami at 4-3 Over and Virginia Tech at 5-2 Over. Despite that we like the Under. Here’s why.

When the Hurricanes are listed as an underdog they’ve been a money Under play. Look at these results. As an underdog Miami is 8-1 Under in their last nine, and 10-2 Under in their last 12. Also worth noting, in the last 12 matchups between Miami and Virginia Tech the Under is 8-4.

We’ll take the Under on the 67.5 total.