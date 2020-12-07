Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 College Football Opening Lines

December 07, 2020

Week 15 in college football delivers three Top 25 matchups and the usual batch of big spreads for bettors to debate over.

Get the latest college football opening lines and odds updates during the week, along with matchup reports of every game.

Starting off the Top 25 matchups is No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 18 Tulsa. The opening odds for this one pegged Cincinnati as a 3.5-point road favorite. Cincinnati has won nine straight with a 6-3 record against the spread and as a road favorite they’re 3-5 ATS in their last eight.

The next Top 25 matchup is No. 9 North Carolina at No. 20 Miami. When the odds were first set for this matchup Miami was listed as a 4-point favorite. North Carolina is 1-4 ATS in their last five games and they’re 2-11 SU in their last 13 games as an underdog.

The last ranked matchup is in the Big Ten where No. 19 Iowa hosts No. 25 Wisconsin. Iowa may be at home but they opened as a 2.5-point underdog. Iowa has won five straight at 4-1 ATS, while Wisconsin is 3-3 SU and ATS in their last six road games.

The largest spread on the board when the odds were set this week was in the Akron at Buffalo matchup. The opening odds listed Buffalo as a 33.5-point favorite. In their last four games when favored by 30 points of more Buffalo is 0-4 ATS.

There are five games that opened with a spread of at least 20 points this week, starting with Texas at Kansas. Texas opened as a 28.5-point road favorite. When favored by 20 points or more on the road, Texas is 21-1 SU and 11-11 ATS in their last 22 games.

Also opening as a road favorite with a spread of more than 20 points this week was Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green. Miami opened as a 21.5-point road favorite. As a road favorite Miami is 6-2 ATS in their last eight. Bowling Green has been the underdog in all six games this season, posting a 1-5 record ATS.

The other games with spreads of 20 points or more this week include Incarnate Word at Arkansas State (-21.5), Louisiana Tech at TCU (-21.5), and UNLV at Hawaii (-21.5).

One other game that caught our attention this week when the odds were posted drew a rare pick’em. That was in the California at Washington State matchup. That matchup should be watched this week to see which way the line moves when the money starts coming in

Bet Now!

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 10th, 7:00 PM

Pittsburgh -6.5 -110

Georgia Tech +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 11th, 7:00 PM

Arizona State -9.5 -110

Arizona +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 11th, 9:30 PM

Utah +2 -110

Colorado -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 11th, 10:00 PM

Nevada +3 -105

San Jose State -3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma (13) -11 -110

West Virginia +11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Minnesota +9 -110

Nebraska -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Illinois +13.5 -110

Northwestern (16) -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Michigan +29.5 -110

Ohio State (3) -29.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Houston -3 -115

Memphis +3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

NIU +4.5 -110

Eastern Michigan -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Western Michigan +3 -110

Ball State -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Miami-OH -23 -110

Bowling Green +23 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Ohio +6 -110

Kent State -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Rutgers +7.5 -110

Maryland -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Wake Forest +2.5 -110

Louisville -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 12:00 PM

Alabama (1)

Arkansas

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 2:30 PM

Akron +32 -110

Buffalo -32 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:00 PM

Navy +5.5 -110

Army -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:00 PM

Central Michigan +11 -110

Toledo -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:00 PM

Incarnate Word +22 -111

Arkansas State -22 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:30 PM

Texas -30 -110

Kansas +30 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:30 PM

North Carolina +3.5 -110

Miami-FL (9) -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:30 PM

Purdue +10.5 -110

Indiana (10) -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:30 PM

Wisconsin (18) +2.5 -115

Iowa (24) -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 3:30 PM

Michigan State +14.5 -110

Penn State -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:00 PM

Washington (23) +5 -110

Oregon (21) -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:00 PM

Cincinnati (7) -12.5 -110

Tulsa (22) +12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:00 PM

Duke +4 -110

Florida State -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:00 PM

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 6:00 PM

Boise State -13 -110

Wyoming +13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 6:00 PM

Appalachian State -9 -110

Georgia Southern +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:00 PM

LSU +24 -110

Florida (6) -24 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:00 PM

LA Tech +21 -110

TCU -21 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:30 PM

Auburn -7 -110

Mississippi State +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 7:30 PM

USC (17) -3.5 -110

UCLA +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 8:00 PM

Virginia +2.5 -110

Virginia Tech -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 9:30 PM

Utah State +13.5 -115

Colorado State -13.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 10:00 PM

San Diego State +14.5 -110

BYU (8) -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 10:30 PM

California -1 -110

Washington State +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 10:30 PM

Stanford -3.5 -114

Oregon State +3.5 -114

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 10:30 PM

Fresno State -12 -110

New Mexico +12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 11:00 PM

UNLV +21 -110

Hawaii -21 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 2:33 PM

Louisiana-Monroe

Troy

@

Game Preview & Stats