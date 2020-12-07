Week 15 College Football Opening Lines

Week 15 in college football delivers three Top 25 matchups and the usual batch of big spreads for bettors to debate over.

Starting off the Top 25 matchups is No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 18 Tulsa. The opening odds for this one pegged Cincinnati as a 3.5-point road favorite. Cincinnati has won nine straight with a 6-3 record against the spread and as a road favorite they’re 3-5 ATS in their last eight.

The next Top 25 matchup is No. 9 North Carolina at No. 20 Miami. When the odds were first set for this matchup Miami was listed as a 4-point favorite. North Carolina is 1-4 ATS in their last five games and they’re 2-11 SU in their last 13 games as an underdog.

The last ranked matchup is in the Big Ten where No. 19 Iowa hosts No. 25 Wisconsin. Iowa may be at home but they opened as a 2.5-point underdog. Iowa has won five straight at 4-1 ATS, while Wisconsin is 3-3 SU and ATS in their last six road games.

The largest spread on the board when the odds were set this week was in the Akron at Buffalo matchup. The opening odds listed Buffalo as a 33.5-point favorite. In their last four games when favored by 30 points of more Buffalo is 0-4 ATS.

There are five games that opened with a spread of at least 20 points this week, starting with Texas at Kansas. Texas opened as a 28.5-point road favorite. When favored by 20 points or more on the road, Texas is 21-1 SU and 11-11 ATS in their last 22 games.

Also opening as a road favorite with a spread of more than 20 points this week was Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green. Miami opened as a 21.5-point road favorite. As a road favorite Miami is 6-2 ATS in their last eight. Bowling Green has been the underdog in all six games this season, posting a 1-5 record ATS.

The other games with spreads of 20 points or more this week include Incarnate Word at Arkansas State (-21.5), Louisiana Tech at TCU (-21.5), and UNLV at Hawaii (-21.5).

One other game that caught our attention this week when the odds were posted drew a rare pick’em. That was in the California at Washington State matchup. That matchup should be watched this week to see which way the line moves when the money starts coming in