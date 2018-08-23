Colts RB Mack uncertain for opener

The status of running back Marlon Mack for the Indianapolis Colts’ season opener remains uncertain as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

“I mean I don’t think it’s a slam dunk that he’s ready [for Week 1], but we’re hopeful that he’ll be ready,” head coach Frank Reich told reporters Thursday of Mack, who has been out two weeks. “So this next week will be real critical, because obviously we’ll want him to practice. … We certainly don’t like playing guys without a whole week’s practice.”

The Colts face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday before next Thursday’s preseason finale at the Cincinnati Bengals. Then the Bengals visit the Colts for the Sept. 9 preseason opener.

Mack, 22, is the odds-on favorite to start for the Colts after veteran Frank Gore left in free agency. A fourth-round pick in 2017, he had 358 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as a rookie, as well as 21 catches for 255 yards and a score through the air.

The Colts drafted Nyheim Hines (fourth round) and Jordan Wilkins (fifth round) in April’s draft, but neither has yet laid claim to the job in Mack’s absence. Wilkins has 13 carries for 47 yards this preseason, while Hines has eight carries for 19 yards and four fumbles through two games, having served as a returner as well.

Indy also has veteran Robert Turbin, who is suspended the first four games for a performance-enhancing drugs violation. He has 217 rushing yards and eight scores over 21 games the last two years with the Colts, along with 35 catches for 235 yards and a score.”

