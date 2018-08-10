Colts rookie WR Cain (knee) lost for season

Indianapolis Colts rookie receiver Deon Cain will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Thursday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters on Friday that Cain suffered the injury while running a vertical route and then tried to stop and come back toward the ball.

Cain, a sixth-round draft pick from Clemson, had been enjoying a strong training camp.

“One of the traits Deon was flashing with some consistency was an ability to really win verses press coverage,” Reich said. “So that’s good news for him going forward. We know we have something special in Deon Cain. He’s a young guy who can develop into a great player.

“This is obviously a big setback, but you find (out) in this league that’s not uncommon and good players find a way of overcoming those obstacles. We’re counting on Deon to overcome this one as well.”

Running backs Marlon Mack (hamstring) and Robert Turbin (ankle) also were injured. Both are listed as week to week.

–Field Level Media