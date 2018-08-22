Cowboys C Frederick diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick announced Wednesday evening he has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare auto-immune disorder, and is uncertain when he will be able to play.

Frederick posted a statement on Twitter, saying the diagnosis came after “a very extensive examination and discovery process over the past few weeks.”

“In the last 48 hours, I have received two treatments that address my condition, and I am feeling much better from an overall strength perspective,” he added in the statement. “I will continue these treatments over the next few days. I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage. My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a time table for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible.

“I am deeply grateful for all of the people who have expressed concern for me throughout the past four weeks, and my teammates and the Cowboys organization have provided me and my family with tremendous support.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a disorder in which the immune system attacks the body’s nerves, causing weakness and tingling in the extremities. It can range from being very mild to a severe medical emergency. The syndrome has no known cure, but various treatments can ease symptoms.

Frederick has seen multiple neck-and-spine specialists after suffering a series of stingers in his shoulder and neck area during training camp. He saw a specialist in Los Angeles last week after having “several [stingers] over the course of a couple days,” and was scheduled to see more specialists this week in Dallas after suffering another stinger Monday.

He described his issues with stingers as a shooting pain that caused some strength loss in his arms and hands.

The 27-year-old has started all 80 games and hasn’t missed a snap since the Cowboys took him 31st overall in the 2013 draft. He is riding a streak of four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016, after garnering second-team honors in ’14 and ’15.

Seventh-year pro Joe Looney, who has appeared in all 32 games (three starts) for the Cowboys over the last two seasons, has lined up as the starting center in Frederick’s absence during camp.

Two-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin saw occasional snaps at the pivot during walkthroughs in training camp, but he’s viewed as more of a last resort if Frederick were to miss much of the season. Martin is also dealing with an injury of his own, a hyperextended knee, although he is expected to be ready for the Sept. 9 season opener at the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys lost depth on the interior last week when reserve guard Marcus Martin was placed on injured reserve with a torn ligament in his right big toe.

