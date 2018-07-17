Cowboys’ Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL

Defensive end Randy Gregory of the Dallas Cowboys has been reinstated by the NFL on a conditional basis, the league announced Tuesday.

Under the terms of the reinstatement, Gregory may rejoin Dallas at training camp and take part in meetings and conditioning sessions.

Gregory was suspended without pay in January 2017 for a third time for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. That came after a pair of suspensions kept him off the field for 14 games during the 2016 season.

The NFL said once it verifies he has made arrangements for “clinical resources” in Dallas, he will be eligible to take part in all team activities, including practices and games.

He must continue to comply with the terms of his reinstatement and the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

The Cowboys selected Gregory, now 25, in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft from Nebraska. He hasn’t played since the final week of the 2016 season.

In 2015 and 2016, he combined for 20 tackles and one sack.

The January 2017 suspension was for a minimum of one year.

–Field Level Media