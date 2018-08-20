Cowboys OG Martin on track for Week 1, C Frederick uncertain

The Dallas Cowboys got good news about All-Pro guard Zack Martin, but the status of center Travis Frederick remains up in the air after he suffered another stinger in Monday’s practice.

Martin was diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextended knee, but the Cowboys expect him to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 9.

Martin remained on the turf for several minutes after a collision in the second quarter with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Saturday. Further evaluation on his left knee revealed no major damage.

Martin, 27, signed an $84 million contract extension in June. Since being drafted in the first round out of Notre Dame, he has started all 67 games in his four-year career with the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, head coach Jason Garrett told reporters that Frederick will see more experts in the Dallas area about his neck after suffering a stinger Monday.

Frederick saw neck and spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles last week after suffering “several over the course of a couple days,” a visit that was deemed precautionary to confirm there was no deeper concern. Frederick and the team said the results from the visit were positive, indicating he just needed some rest to allow inflammation to clear.

Per Garrett, Frederick will now see a specialist on Monday and possibly another Tuesday. Previously optimistic about Frederick’s availability for the Sept. 9 opener against the Carolina Panthers, Garrett was tepid when asked about it Monday.

“Hopefully, he will be back real soon,” Garrett said. “We are just to continue to wait and see, try to get some more information on that.”

The coach also said wideouts Cole Beasley, who is battling a groin injury, and Tavon Austin (hamstring) should return to practice this week, with wideout Deonte Thompson (Achilles) “a little further out.”

Elsewhere, the Cowboys announced safety Xavier Woods will miss two to four weeks with a hamstring strain and safety Jameill Showers was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL in his knee. The team signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid and undrafted rookie safety Dominick Sanders to fill roster spots.

–Field Level Media