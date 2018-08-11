Cowboys OL Martin suffers toe injury

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Marcus Martin is facing surgery on his right big toe after being injured in Thursday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to an ESPN report.

Martin reportedly tore ligaments in the toe during the contest.

It isn’t yet clear how long Martin will be sidelined. He is competing for a backup interior spot on the Dallas offensive line.

Martin signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March. He played in 26 NFL games (24 starts) with the 49ers from 2014-16 and was with the Cleveland Browns last season but never got into a game.

Also, outside linebacker Sean Lee (knee) is expected to return to practice on Saturday.

–Field Level Media