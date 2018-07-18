Cowboys top Forbes’ list of 50 most valuable sports franchises

Forbes released its list of the 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world, and again, the Dallas Cowboys are the star.

The Cowboys top the list with a value of $4.8 billion, which is a 14 percent increase from 2017. Following the Cowboys are three international soccer teams — Manchester United ($4.123 billion), Real Madrid ($4.09 billion) and Barcelona ($4.064 billion) — with the New York Yankees rounding out the top five. The Yankees were valued at $4 billion, an 8 percent increase over last year.

The NFL has 29 teams on the top 50 list; only Buffalo, Cincinnati and Detroit are missing. The NBA has the second-most representation, with eight teams, followed by soccer with seven and baseball with five.

The franchise values align with fan support. In the latest Gallup Poll, 37 percent of fans said it was their favorite sport, followed by basketball (11 percent), baseball (9 percent) and soccer (7 percent).

Here are the 50 highest-valued franchises, according to Forbes:

1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion (NFL)

2. Manchester United, $4.123 billion (Soccer)

3. Real Madrid, $4.09 billion (Soccer)

4. Barcelona, $4.064 billion (Soccer)

5. New York Yankees, $4 billion (MLB)

6. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion (NFL)

7. New York Knicks, $3.6 billion (NBA)

8. Los Angeles Lakers, $3.3 billion (NBA)

8. New York Giants, $3.3 billion (NFL)

10. Golden State Warriors, $3.1 billion (NBA)

10. Washington Redskins, $3.1 billion (NFL)

12. Bayern Munich, $3.063 billion (Soccer)

13. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion (NFL)

14. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3 billion (MLB)

14. Los Angeles Rams, $3 billion (NFL)

16. Chicago Cubs, $2.9 billion (MLB)

17. San Francisco Giants, $2.85 billion (MLB)

17. Chicago Bears, $2.85 billion (NFL)

19. Boston Red Sox, $2.8 billion (MLB)

19. Houston Texans, $2.8 billion (NFL)

21. New York Jets, $2.75 billion (NFL)

22. Philadelphia Eagles, $2.65 billion (NFL)

23. Chicago Bulls, $2.6 billion (NBA)

23. Denver Broncos, $2.6 billion (NFL)

25. Miami Dolphins, $2.575 billion (NFL)

26. Green Bay Packers, $2.55 billion (NFL)

27. Boston Celtics, $2.5 billion (NBA)

27. Baltimore Ravens, $2.5 billion (NFL)

29. Atlanta Falcons, $2.475 billion (NFL)

30. Manchester City, $2.474 billion (Soccer)

31. Pittsburgh Steelers, $2.45 billion (NFL)

32. Seattle Seahawks, $2.425 billion (NFL)

33. Minnesota Vikings, $2.4 billion (NFL)

34. Oakland Raiders, $2.38 billion (NFL)

35. Indianapolis Colts, $2.375 billion (NFL)

36. Brooklyn Nets, $2.3 billion (NBA)

36. Carolina Panthers, $2.3 billion (NFL)

38. Los Angeles Chargers, $2.275 billion (NFL)

39. Arsenal, $2.238 billion (Soccer)

40. Houston Rockets, $2.2 billion (NBA)

41. Los Angeles Clippers, $2.15 billion (NBA)

41. Arizona Cardinals, $2.15 billion (NFL)

43. New York Mets, $2.1 billion (MLB)

43. Kansas City Chiefs, $2.1 billion (NFL)

45. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.075 billion (NFL)

46. Chelsea, $2.062 billion (Soccer)

47. Tennessee Titans, $2.05 billion (NFL)

48. New Orleans Saints, $2 billion (NFL)

49. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $1.975 billion (NFL)

50. Cleveland Browns, $1.95 billion (NFL)

