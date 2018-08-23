Draft Kings Pre-Season Week 3 NFL Odds
|DATE
|Time
|FAVORITE
|SPREAD
|UNDERDOG
|TOTAL
|AWAY MONEY LINE
|HOME MONEY LINE
|Thursday, August 23, 2018
|8pm
|at Browns
|-3
|Eagles
|41.5
|n/a
|n/a
|Friday, August 24, 2018
|7:30pm
|at Redskins
|-3
|Broncos
|43.5
|123
|-150
|Friday, August 24, 2018
|7:30pm
|at Jets
|-1
|NY Giants
|40.5
|120
|-142
|Friday, August 24, 2018
|7:30pm
|at Panthers
|pk
|NE Patriots
|46.5
|-110
|-110
|Friday, August 24, 2018
|8pm
|at Vikings
|-3.5
|Seahawks
|40.5
|143
|-177
|Friday, August 24, 2018
|8pm
|at Buccaneers
|-3
|Lions
|44.5
|-175
|140
|Friday, August 24, 2018
|10:30pm
|at Raiders
|-6.5
|Packers
|40.5
|240
|-305
|Saturday, August 25, 2018
|1pm
|at Bears
|-1
|Chiefs
|47.5
|-104
|-114
|Saturday, August 25, 2018
|4pm
|at Rams
|-3.5
|Texans
|42.5
|140
|-120
|Saturday, August 25, 2018
|4:30pm
|at Colts
|pk
|49ers
|43.5
|-110
|-110
|Saturday, August 25, 2018
|7pm
|at Jaguars
|-2.5
|Falcons
|40.5
|120
|-148
|Saturday, August 25, 2018
|8pm
|at Chargers
|-2.5
|Saints
|43.5
|112
|-136
|Sunday, August 26, 2018
|4pm
|at Bills
|-1.5
|Bengals
|41.5
|102
|-124
|Sunday, August 26, 2018
|8pm
|at Cardinals
|1
|Cowboys
|41.5
|-109
|-112
