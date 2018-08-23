Draft Kings Pre-Season Week 3 NFL Odds

By Ted Brauneck
DATE Time FAVORITE SPREAD UNDERDOG TOTAL AWAY MONEY LINE HOME MONEY LINE
Thursday, August 23, 2018 8pm at Browns -3 Eagles 41.5 n/a n/a
Friday, August 24, 2018 7:30pm at Redskins -3 Broncos 43.5 123 -150
Friday, August 24, 2018 7:30pm at Jets -1 NY Giants 40.5 120 -142
Friday, August 24, 2018 7:30pm at Panthers pk NE Patriots 46.5 -110 -110
Friday, August 24, 2018 8pm at Vikings -3.5 Seahawks 40.5 143 -177
Friday, August 24, 2018 8pm at Buccaneers -3 Lions 44.5 -175 140
Friday, August 24, 2018 10:30pm at Raiders -6.5 Packers 40.5 240 -305
Saturday, August 25, 2018 1pm at Bears -1 Chiefs 47.5 -104 -114
Saturday, August 25, 2018 4pm at Rams -3.5 Texans 42.5 140 -120
Saturday, August 25, 2018 4:30pm at Colts pk 49ers 43.5 -110 -110
Saturday, August 25, 2018 7pm at Jaguars -2.5 Falcons 40.5 120 -148
Saturday, August 25, 2018 8pm at Chargers -2.5 Saints 43.5 112 -136
Sunday, August 26, 2018 4pm at Bills -1.5 Bengals 41.5 102 -124
Sunday, August 26, 2018 8pm at Cardinals 1 Cowboys 41.5 -109 -112

Ted Brauneck

Ted works more on the business side of National Football Post while contributing the occasional article. He graduated with honors in Marketing and Economics from Seattle University. A lifelong fan of Boston sports teams and avid cyclist Ted can be found on one of Seattle’s bike paths when not watching sports.

