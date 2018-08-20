Eagles DE Graham activated from PUP list

Defensive end Brandon Graham participated in his first preseason practice Monday after being activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Graham is returning from offseason ankle surgery and said he expects to play in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6.

A hero of the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots with a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter against Tom Brady, Graham was a first-round pick out of Michigan in 2010. He is listed as the starter at left defensive end.

Graham led the team with 9.5 sacks last season and is part of a bolstered defensive line that includes Michael Bennett, Haloti Ngata and fourth-round pick Josh Sweat.

Tim Jernigan, a starter last season, is expected to start the regular season on the non-football injury list.

–Field Level Media