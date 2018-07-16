Eagles QB Wentz marries fiancee

Carson Wentz just keeps adding jewelry this offseason.

First, there was the ring for winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in February.

On Sunday, he added an even more momentous one — a wedding ring.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback wed his fiancee Maddie on Sunday and took to social media to celebrate.

“Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife,” he wrote in a post accompanied by photos from the ceremony.

They were engaged two days after the Super Bowl.

Wentz missed the playoffs and Super Bowl after he was injured against the Los Angeles Rams in December, tearing his anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments and requiring surgery shortly thereafter.

He was cleared last month for controlled 7-on-7 drills during organized team activities.

