Eagles QBs Foles (neck), Wentz unlikely to play Thursday

Nick Foles did not practice again Tuesday and the Philadelphia Eagles are unlikely to put their prized backup quarterback on the field Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener.

Foles, the Super Bowl MVP in February, said the injury is related to excessive throwing during training camp.

Starter Carson Wentz said Tuesday he is “frustrated” not to be medically cleared for contact. Wentz is out Thursday and might not play in the preseason as he recovers from knee surgery in December.

Wentz is doing less in practice recently, and head coach Doug Pederson admitted the team is keeping their prized passer in a “controlled environment,” free of hazards such as players landing at or near Wentz’s feet and inviting awkward movements that could jeopardize his recovery.

The Eagles don’t practice Wednesday, which means Foles is highly unlikely to suit up against the Steelers.

Foles said he had spasms in his neck and throwing shoulder. He missed a third consecutive practice on Tuesday and watched practice wearing a hoodie under his jersey and a baseball cap. He denied there was any correlation between his absence and chronic elbow soreness, which was most recently an issue for Foles last season.

“It’s not a big deal,” Foles said. “We’re just being smart.”

Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan, who spent part of last season the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, are likely to share playing time Thursday.

Foles said he views Sudfeld as a future NFL starter, but he’s had limited opportunities working with the first-team offense before this week.

“I’ll be ready to go. I’m really excited about it,” Sudfeld said.

Sudfeld played three full quarters in the Eagles’ regular-season finale last season against the Dallas Cowboys, after the Eagles had already clinched the top seed in the NFC. He completed 19 of 23 passes but totaled just 134 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) while taking three sacks.

–Field Level Media