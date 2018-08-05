Eagles re-sign safety Graham, add TE Sinclair

The Philadelphia Eagles brought back a piece of their championship team on Sunday, re-signing safety Corey Graham to a one-year deal.

The Eagles made the announcement just ahead of their first public practice.

Graham, a veteran entering his 12th year, finished with 32 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups last season after joining the Eagles in training camp.

A fifth-round draft choice by the Chicago Bears in 2007, Graham spent his first six seasons with the Bears before stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

For his career, he has 17 interceptions and 635 tackles.

The Eagles also announced they have signed tight end Gannon Sinclair, who has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars but has yet to take an NFL snap.

To clear roster space, the Eagles waived safety Ryan Neal and tight end Adam Zaruba.

–Field Level Media