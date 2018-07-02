Eagles to wear home jerseys at Saints, thanks to coach’s golf stroke

It seems everything is going the way of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Even on the golf course.

When the Eagles meet the Saints in New Orleans on Nov. 18, the Eagles will wear their home green jerseys. That’s because Saints coach Sean Payton lost a wager to Eagles coach Doug Pederson at the annual coaches’ golf outing during the NFL meetings earlier this year.

Pederson told reporters that on the course with his fellow coaches, “those competitive juices” got to them. So Payton and Pederson came up with a few unique bets.

As a result of losing a second bet to Pederson, Payton had to send some traditional New Orleans fare to the Eagles’ coaches.

“Hey, if I’d have kept playing, he’d have been in our locker room,” Payton said on a conference call with Pederson and Arizona State coach Herm Edwards, who were chatting about their participation later this month in a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev.

Pederson said he told the Eagles’ owner and general manager about the bets soon after his win.

“Obviously they couldn’t believe it,” Pederson said. “But we had a great day, it was fun, it was exciting. And listen, when those competitive juices are flowing, he wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat him. That’s just the way it goes.”

