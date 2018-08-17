Eagles WR Treggs (hamstring) out multiple weeks

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Bryce Treggs is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Thursday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Treggs pulled up lame while running a pattern in the third quarter of the contest.

The timetable leaves Treggs uncertain for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6, and jeopardizes his chances of making the 53-man roster.

“Tough break last night. I appreciate all the love and I appreciate all the hate. The support keeps me going and the hate fuels my fire,” Treggs tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Treggs caught two passes for 23 yards in Thursday’s game.

The 24-year-old Treggs has eight catches for 159 yards in 15 NFL games over the past two seasons. He played in nine games for the Eagles in 2016 and in six for the Cleveland Browns last season.

Treggs was waived by Cleveland last December and the Eagles added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the 2017 season.

–Field Level Media