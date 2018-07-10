Ex-CB Browner faces attempted-murder charge

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Brandon Browner was charged with attempted murder and three other felonies Tuesday in relation to an alleged incident Sunday in La Verne, Calif.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office also charged with Browner with first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary (person present), and false imprisonment. In addition, he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

Bail was set at $10 million, according to TMZ. A conviction could result in a life sentence.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, La Verne Police officers answered a report that a man had broken into a home through a locked window. The caller identified the man as Browner and said she tried to flee but that he physically forced her back into her residence.

The police report said that Browner, 33, physically harmed the woman and threatened to kill her. According to police, Browner fled the scene before police arrived, and he also was accused of taking a Rolex watch valued at $20,000 from the victim.

Browner was arrested Sunday afternoon in Azusa, Calif., without incident.

The new charges are Browner’s latest legal troubles. In the past two years, he has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, child endangerment and possessing cocaine.

In June, he pleaded no contest in Los Angeles County Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of battery and cruelty to a child by inflicting injury. Those charges were the result of an alleged incident in Pomona, Calif., on May 6 involving Browner and Marin Foster, the mother of two of his children.

Prosecutors maintained Browner used “force and violence” against Foster and inflicted “unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering” against a 2-year-old child.

Browner, originally from Sylmar in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, was arrested on drug charges in October and for allegedly making criminal threats in September.

An undrafted free agent after playing at Oregon State, Browner played five seasons in the NFL, with the Seahawks from 2011-13, as an early part of Seattle’s Legion of Boom secondary, and one season apiece with the New England Patriots (2014) and the New Orleans Saints (2015). He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2011.

He won Super Bowl championships with Seattle and New England.

Browner also played in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders before making an NFL roster.

–Field Level Media