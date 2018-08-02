Expectations low for Arkansas entering Morris’ first season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas opens its first preseason camp with new coach Chad Morris at the helm on Friday.

Expectations from the outside are low this season for the Razorbacks, who were picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference’s West division by the media last month.

Morris, however, is confident Arkansas is ready to begin the process of re-establishing itself after a 4-8 record a year ago, including 1-7 in the SEC. Overall, the Razorbacks have gone 33-42 in the six seasons since the firing of scandal-ridden Bobby Petrino in 2012, the school’s worst stretch since 1948-53.

The Razorbacks open the season by hosting Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1.