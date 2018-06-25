Falcons sign S Parker to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety Ron Parker to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Parker spent the past five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 67 tackles and two interceptions last season while starting all 16 games.

The 30-year-old Parker started all but one of Kansas City’s 64 games over the past four regular seasons.

“What drew me here is that I’ve seen it’s a great fit,” Parker told the team website of joining the Falcons. “They’ve got a great team — got great guys, all around: Special teams, defense, offense. I just think the organization fits my style.”

Parker had nine interceptions, seven sacks and five forced fumbles in 80 games (64 starts) with the Chiefs. He also saw action in 10 NFL games over the 2011 and ’12 campaigns — four with the Seattle Seahawks and three each with the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders.

–Field Level Media