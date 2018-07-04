Falcons to sign first-rounder Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with first-round pick Calvin Ridley on a four-year deal Wednesday, according to a tweet from the wide receiver’s agents.

The team has yet to confirm the signing, though it is expected to be made official Thursday.

Ridley’s contract is expected to be worth approximately $11 million, including a $6.1 million signing bonus, based on the NFL rookie contract slotting system.

The contract includes a standard fifth-year team option.

Ridley, the 26th overall pick in April’s draft, caught 224 passes for 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns in his three seasons at Alabama. He was the second receiver taken in the draft, two picks behind D.J. Moore, whom the Carolina Panthers selected.

–Field Level Media