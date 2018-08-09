First Head Coach Fired in 2018 NFL Season
Hue Jackson (CLE) 3/1
Vance Joseph (DEN) 5/1
Dirk Koetter (TB) 9/2
Adam Gase (MIA) 15/2
Marvin Lewis (CIN) 11/1
Todd Bowles (NYJ) 13/1
Jay Gruden (WAS) 13/1
John Harbaugh (BAL) 18/1
Jason Garret (DAL) 18/1
Pete Carroll (SEA) 21/1
Bill O’Brien (HOU) 22/1
Ron Rivera (CAR) 25/1
No Coach Fired 3/1
Field (Any Other) 6/1
Data provided by MyBookie
NFP Notes: The current favorite is Browns coach Hue Jackson and that could be because of the past history of coaches who have appeared on Hard Knocks. Two of the last four coaches on the show have been fired at years end (Mike Smith, Jeff Fisher). Although both of those coaches were fired after the season, and this prop only applies to coaches fired before season’s end.
