Foles led all NFL merchandise sales during spring

Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles led all NFL players in merchandise sales from March to May, according to the quarterly report released by the NFL Players Association on Thursday.

Foles clipped his counterpart from that Super Bowl, New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady, for the top spot, with fellow Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz ranking third.

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley finished fourth, though he ranked first in jerseys sold. Teammate Odell Beckham Jr. finished ninth on the overall merchandise list.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rounded out the top five, with his teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott ranking seventh.

Also in the top 10 were Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (sixth), San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (eighth) and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (10th).

