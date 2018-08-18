Former Lions Pro Bowl LB Naumoff dead at 73

Detroit Lions former Pro Bowl linebacker Paul Naumoff died at his home in Lenoir City, Tenn., on Friday. He was 73.

Naumoff played 12 seasons for the Lions from 1967-78. He was a third-round draft pick in the 1967 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

The Columbus, Ohio, native was a consensus first-team All-American after his senior year with the Vols. He made a key tackle of Syracuse’s Larry Csonka to prevent a touchdown in Tennessee’s 18-12 Gator Bowl victory in 1966.

Naumoff, who once played in 142 consecutive games and only missed two games in the final 11 years of his NFL career with the Lions, was named to the Pro Bowl in 1970.

He was the Lions’ defensive MVP in 1975.

