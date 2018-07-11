Former Michigan State, Lions coach Darryl Rogers dies

DETROIT (AP) — Darryl Rogers, who coached Michigan State to a share of the Big Ten title in 1978 and later took the helm for the Detroit Lions, has died. He was 83.

The Lions said Rogers’ family confirmed his death Wednesday.

Rogers coached Michigan State from 1976-79, going 24-18-2. The 1978 team, which included star flanker Kirk Gibson, won its final seven games to finish tied for first in the conference.

Rogers also coached at Arizona State from 1980-84 before heading to the NFL. He was with the Lions from 1985-88.

Rogers played wide receiver and defensive back at Fresno State and became the coach there in 1966. He also coached San Jose State from 1973-75 before taking over at Michigan State.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .