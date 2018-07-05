Fournette offers to pay tuition for LSU student/trainer

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette made a kind gesture to an LSU student and trainer this week, offering to pay the woman’s tuition.

Jhane Nichol, a Tigers student, posted a request on Twitter on Monday asking people to donate any amount to a GoFundMe page to support her senior year tuition. Fournette replied on Tuesday by offering to pay the whole remainder.

Fournette, who is in London to attend Wimbledon, told UK NFL website Gridiron on Thursday that he knows Nichol, who has worked on the training staff for LSU’s football team.

“She was my trainer at LSU. She took care of me,” Fournette said. “…She is from my hometown. Why not? A little giveback to where I’m from. I feel like everybody needs that chance to do something they want to do in life.”

Fournette, 23, played for LSU from 2014-16, finishing sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2015 after totaling 1,953 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 300 carries.

He was taken fourth overall in 2017 by the Jaguars and signed a four-year contract worth more than $27 million, before rushing for 1,040 yards and nine scores as a rookie last season.

–Field Level Media