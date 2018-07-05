Georgia QB Jake Fromm has broken bone in non-throwing hand

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has a broken bone in his left hand but isn’t expected to miss any summer workouts.

School athletics spokesman Leland Barrow said Thursday that Fromm has a “small fracture” in his non-throwing hand, though he is already throwing the football.

Barrow didn’t have details on how Fromm was injured, while coach Kirby Smart told ESPN on Wednesday that the injury happened earlier this week.

Fromm won the starting job as a freshman last season and led the Bulldogs to the Southeastern Conference championship before losing in overtime to Alabama for the national championship.

Fromm will face competition this year from touted freshman Justin Fields.

