Get a Grip: The Week in Sports Betting and Sports

It’s information overload everywhere, and there’s not time enough to sleep and eat and stay fully apprised of what’s happening on this crazy blue dot of ours (two out of three ain’t bad).

Here’s the weekend Sports Handle item, “Get a Grip,” rounding up top stories in legal sports betting and gaming, and the world of sports at large. You may have missed them, and they are worth reading. This is meant to be brief, so that’s it.

The Most Important Sports Betting Stories and U.S. Gaming of the Week

BEST BETS: Sports betting proponent Scott Van Pelt to deliver keynote address at Las Vegas convention [G2E]

DEALS: SBTech secures partnership with Golden Nugget casinos [Newswire]

INVESTMENTS: Ryan Howard and Philly-area investors betting on VSiN [Philly.com]

ENTERTAINMENT: The 13 best gambling movies of all time [TBL]

LINKS: On the appetite for wagering on golf and how PGA Tour stands to benefit [Golf.com]

KICKOFF: Despite Governor’s worst efforts, officials still on track for September rollout of West Virginia sports betting [WV News]

LIGHTNING: PointsBet’s unique sports betting site will launch in NJ [Crossing Broad]

BAD IDEAS: Don’t blame the Pirates for idea link gambling revenues to stadium construction (!) [Forbes]

Podcast of the Week:

Great listen with sports bettor and Gaming Today columnist Bill Krackomberger in his appearance on “Cashing Out” with Brock Landers. Krackomberger gives thoughts on the New Jersey sports betting scene ); on the FanDuel Sportsbook ticketing dispute at Meadowlands (in my opinion, overall it garnered overblown reactions to human error/misjudgment), anecdotes about William Hill bookmaking, thoughts on bankroll management and the importance of the best of the number as a key to betting successfully.

Elsewhere in the World of Sports

STAR POWER: With Tiger in contention, British Open delivers highest final-round TV ratings in 18 Years [Forbes]

COOPERSTOWN: Catching up with the Braves’ Dale Murphy and why he belongs in the HoF [ESPN]

THE SHIELD: College football’s pregame, including national anthem, offers better fan experience – so why won’t NFL follow it? [Yahoo!]

BREAKDOWN: Top 10 linebackers in football for 2018 (available for every positional group) [MMQB]

ANGER MANAGEMENT: UFC’s need for fresh faces, fighters and less of Notorious MMA [LV Sports Biz]

Amusing tweets of note:

Browns quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield have acquired an RV and parked it here on the premises for training camp so they can have a top secret clubhouse. Only QBs allowed inside for now and no name yet. They won’t tell me what goes on inside. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 26, 2018

There is a candle light vigil for Aaron Judge going on right now. I love everyone here pic.twitter.com/Soo5GgJAm9 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) July 27, 2018

