Giants RB Barkley (leg) improving, unlikely to play Saturday

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley is “coming along” but likely to sit out Friday’s preseason game for the New York Giants.

Head coach Pat Shurmur reiterated that Barkley’s hamstring strain is minor and the team is being cautious with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Barkley stretched and did light running on the sideline Thursday as the Giants continued joint workouts with the Detroit Lions. The Giants play at Ford Field on Friday after opening the preseason against the Cleveland Browns last week.

Barkley said he knew immediately the injury wasn’t serious.

“I wasn’t scared because I knew it wasn’t nothing crazy,” he said. “I was just frustrated because a lot of those things are preventative and it’s about taking care of your body and treating your body, make sure you’re hydrated and stuff. I thought I was doing all those things right. It kind of showed me that even though when you think you’re doing enough you have to find a way to do more.”

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had a torn hamstring as a rookie and missed all of training camp plus the first four regular-season games, said he encouraged Barkley not to rush back.

“Like I told him, you take your time. There is nothing you need to prove to any of us,” Beckham said. “There is nothing you need to prove to anyone. Not yourself. You know what you’re capable of. I know what you’re capable of. We know what you’re capable of. It’s about getting healthy.”

–Field Level Media