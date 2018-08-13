Giants RB Barkley (leg) leaves practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Monday’s practice with an apparent leg injury, but head coach Pat Shurmur downplayed the situation immediately after the workout ended.

Barkley ran a wheel route down the sideline and caught a pass from rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta. At the end of the play, Barkley was slow to return to the huddle. He left practice with a wrap on his leg.

Shurmur said the team would find out for certain from medical personnel, but the initial thought was Barkley was “all right.”

“I don’t know, but we’ll see,” Shurmur said.

The Giants deleted video of the play, with Barkley outrunning linebacker Alec Ogletree and cornerback Janoris Jenkins, from their Twitter account.

The Giants play in Detroit against the Lions on Friday.

–Field Level Media